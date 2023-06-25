Tanner Bruhn celebrates a goal during Geelong's match against Melbourne in R15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Eagles need more than a No.1 pick, Liam Henry could be ready to explode plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 15 of the 2023 season.

1) Geelong's next gen is here already

After all the hand-wringing about the Cats' midfield post-Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield, it turns out all they needed was a little time and experience. With Cam Guthrie also sidelined on Thursday night, Geelong looked to Tanner Bruhn, Max Holmes and Tom Atkins (with support from occasional ruck Mark Blicavs) as its primary midfield trio, while starting sub Jack Bowes also finished the game with four clearances from his 12 disposals. For three quarters against Melbourne, the Demons' hardened combination of Christian Petracca, Jack Viney and Angus Brayshaw held sway, but when the whips were cracking and momentum shifted in the last, it was ex-GWS recruit Bruhn (19 disposals, six clearances, two goals) in particular who rose to prominence. The kids will be OK, they just need a little patience. – Sarah Black

Tanner Bruhn during Geelong's match against Melbourne in R15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

2) Taylor Walker can win the Coleman

Taylor Walker has been included in the extended All-Australian squad four times previously, but never earned a blazer. Now the Adelaide veteran is firmly in the hunt to not only be named All-Australian for the first time, but to also win the Coleman Medal. The 33-year-old is now one goal ahead of Charlie Curnow on 43 after kicking five on Darcy Moore on Sunday, which followed the ten he kicked against West Coast before the bye in his 250th game. With the Eagles to come again in round 24, this year's Coleman could be decided with a big bag on the last weekend of the home and away season. Since missing the first three rounds of 2022 due to suspension, Walker has booted 90 goals, an incredible revival from someone whose best looked like it was past him. - Josh Gabelich

Learn More 00:38

3) The No.1 pick alone won't fix West Coast

Wholesale changes are needed at the Eagles if they are to become a competitive side once again. Once exciting rivals, Sydney and West Coast traded six consecutive games with a margin of less than a goal between 2005 and 2007, but Saturday's match-up couldn't have been further from that. The Swans handed the Eagles the biggest loss in club history, smashing them by 171 points on the darkest day of an already bad year. The Eagles have now lost their past five games by an average of 104 points, and little reprieve is on the horizon as they face St Kilda, Brisbane, and Richmond in the next three weeks. Picking up one teenager – no matter how talented – at the end of this season will not fix the Eagles. Instead the club must look deeper, not just on field but off it, and make some tough calls. - Gemma Bastiani

Learn More 08:07

4) Don't forget Harris Andrews in the AA race

Harris Andrews reminded the All-Australian selectors that he's their man at full-back with 21 disposals, including 14 intercept possessions and 14 marks with nine intercept marks, against St Kilda on Friday night. Andrews also had three score involvements, including the pass for Cam Rayner's steadying goal in the third term. The Brisbane co-captain, who was named in the All-Australian team in 2019 and 2020, simply wouldn't let the Saints exit their defensive half during the first half with an aerial dominance rarely seen. Andrews and Darcy Moore have been this season's key defensive standouts along with Callum Wilkie, Charlie Ballard and the now-injured Liam Jones. You'd think three of that group will get the nod in the AA team. – Ben Somerford

Harris Andrews kicks the ball during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Liam Henry has a future on the wing

It has taken Liam Henry longer than expected to emerge after being recruited with pick No.9 in the 2019 AFL Draft, and there was reason to doubt whether his move to a wing would work out at all. But Saturday night's career-best performance against Essendon was full of substance for a player who has clearly worked hard on his role while out of the team and is now executing it in a much sharper manner. Henry, who was dropped after round four and has returned in the past three weeks, had a career-best 32 disposals and eight marks and was an attacking outlet for the Dockers, holding his width and constantly presenting as an option. Fremantle has been looking for a wingman to stand up alongside James Aish this season and Henry showed why the spot should be his. – Nathan Schmook

Liam Henry kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

6) Gold Coast is so much better with Lachie Weller

Although the Suns had a solid 3-4 record without Lachie Weller while he overcame swelling around his knee, Sunday's performance was yet another example of how much better they are when he's on the field. Playing just three quarters in a mix between half-back and predominantly wing, Weller finished with 12 disposals and six marks, statistics that fail to properly capture his impact. While the numbers weren't overwhelming, it was his defensive transition and ability to link up from the defensive half with his blistering speed that gave Gold Coast an element it needs as it pushes for a finals spot. – Michael Whiting