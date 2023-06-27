Two Cats, one Hawk, three SA champions and a broadcasting legend have joined the Australian Football Hall of Fame

2023 Australian Football Hall of Fame inductees (clockwise from top left): Jimmy Bartel, Mark Williams, Sam Mitchell, Corey Enright, Bruce McAvaney and Michael Aish

A TRIO of modern-day greats who helped shape one of the most dramatic rivalries of the 21st century are among seven new members inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Hawthorn premiership captain Sam Mitchell and Geelong flag greats Jimmy Bartel and Corey Enright were key players in the epic series of battles between the Hawks and Cats as the two sides won seven of the nine Grand Finals between 2007 and 2015.

That trio was joined by Port Adelaide's 2004 premiership coach and decorated player Mark Williams; Norwood's SANFL champion Michael Aish; and the man dubbed SA's greatest ruckman, Tom Leahy.

Broadcasting legend Bruce McAvaney, whose voice has accompanied so many of the greatest moments in football over a career spanning more than 40 years, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mitchell's induction kicked off one of the most special nights on the football calendar.

After being overlooked in his draft year, Mitchell dominated the VFL to earn his shot at Hawthorn, and quickly became a key part of the Hawks' rise to greatness.

He captained the breakthrough 2008 premiership and added three more from 2013-15. Mitchell finished his career with five club best and fairest awards, three All-Australian blazers and the 2012 Brownlow Medal, shared with Trent Cotchin.

Sam Mitchell and Alastair Clarkson celebrate Hawthorn's win over Geelong in the 2008 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Leahy, a champion ruckman in the SANFL in the early 20th century, was next to be honoured.

Dubbed South Australia's greatest ruckman for his feats at State of Origin level and with North Adelaide and West Adelaide, Leahy won three premierships and coached two more in a glittering career.

North Adelaide captain Tom Leahy and West Torrens captain Stan Patten ahead of their 1920 semi-final. Picture: Supplied

Champion Geelong midfielder Bartel was a constant presence in one of the most powerful midfields in history.

In a team filled with champions, Bartel finished his career as one of the most decorated Cats - 2007 Brownlow medallist, 2011 Norm Smith medallist, three-time premiership player and two-time All-Australian. Remarkably, he never won a club best and fairest but twice finished runner-up, in 2006 and '07.

Jimmy Bartel after the 2011 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

It was fitting that Bartel's triple-flag teammate Enright was inducted on the same night. The pair were equally influential on those great Geelong sides, and Enright's steady presence in defence across 332 games was a key part of the club's success.

A five-time All-Australian, Enright also won club best and fairests in the premiership years of 2009 and 2011, underscoring his value to the team.

One of the SANFL's finest-ever players, Aish never made the move to Victoria and he is revered at Norwood for his loyalty.

Across a career spanning 307 games for the Redlegs, Aish booted 449 goals and won two premierships, four best and fairests and the Magarey Medal in 1981 in just his third season of League football.

He was a start at State of Origin level, captaining SA in 1986 and 1989 and won All-Australian recognition in 1983, '84 and '85.

Michael Aish

So many of the greatest moments of modern football have been marked by the commentary of McAvaney, who was also made a life member of the AFL in March this year.

In a career that has spanned every sport imaginable, it is football that has defined McAvaney's relationship with his audience and he becomes just the 11th media figure to join the Hall of Fame, and the first since Dennis Cometti in 2020.

The night was capped by the induction of playing and coaching great Williams, who joins his father Fos in the Hall of Fame.

A decorated career with Port Adelaide in the SANFL preceded a move to the VFL, where he became the first South Australian to play 200 VFL games in stints with Collingwood and Brisbane. He captained the Magpies and twice won that club's B&F before returning to the SANFL to win two more flags with Port.

Coaching beckoned and Williams climbed the ladder to eventually helm Port Adelaide's AFL side and guided the Power to its inaugural premiership in 2004.

Mark Williams celebrates Port Adelaide's 2004 AFL premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt was also endorsed for induction this year, but will be welcomed at the 2024 ceremony when he and his family return from living overseas.

2023 Hall of Fame inductees

