Deven Robertson is tackled by Kamdyn McIntosh during round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is looking to consolidate a top-four spot when it takes on a surging Richmond at the Gabba.

The Tigers will be without star Dustin Martin, who has been withdrawn from the side due to flu-like symptoms, the club confirmed on Thursday afternoon. Noah Cumberland comes into the starting 22, with Hugo Ralphsmith named as Richmond's substitute, while Darcy Fort will be the Lions' 23rd man.

The Lions sit in third place on the ladder with a 10-4 record for the season, while the Tigers are in 12th but are on a three-match winning streak under interim coach Andrew McQualter.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since the epic elimination final last year which saw the Lions clinch a two-point victory after the lead changed hands 17 times.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has left former captain Dayne Zorko out again despite being fit to play after recovering from a calf injury, while the Tigers are missing Dion Prestia, also from a calf problem.

Callum Ah Chee comes into the team for the Lions in place of youngster Kai Lohmann.

Richmond has recalled Marlion Pickett after his club-imposed suspension alongside ex-GWS recruit Jacob Hopper, with Maurice Rioli jnr making way.

Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: None

Richmond: Dustin Martin replaced in selected side by Noah Cumberland

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Darcy Fort

Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith