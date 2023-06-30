Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between Sydney and Geelong

SYDNEY and Geelong will fight to keep their finals hopes alive when they face off at the SCG on Friday night.

It's the second time last year's grand finalists have met this season, with Geelong outclassing an injury-hit Swans by 93 points back in round six.

SWANS v CATS Follow it LIVE

Both sides are coming off statement wins as they continue to breath life into their seasons after a shaky start.

The Cats recorded a 15-point victory over top-four side Melbourne at home last week, while the Swans had a record-breaking 171-point triumph over West Coast.

Sydney is sitting in 13th spot on the ladder, one game out of the eight, and the Cats are in ninth spot but are on equal terms with eighth-placed Adelaide and only four points behind fifth to seventh spot.

Ryan Clarke will be Sydney's starting sub, while Jack Bowes will be Geelong's.

Sydney has lost dynamic midfielder Chad Warner to injury for the clash after he suffered a calf injury ahead of training on Thursday, however Will Hayward returns for the Swans.

The Cats regain skipper Patrick Dangerfield and tall defender Esava Ratugolea, replacing Jeremy Cameron (concussion) and the injured Mark O'Connor.

The match marks Cats veteran Zach Tuohy's 264th game, which means he will draw equal with Jim Stynes for most games played by an Irish-born player.

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Ryan Clarke

Geelong: Jack Bowes