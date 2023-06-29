Calvin takes you through everything you need to know in round 16

Elliot Yeo runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Move all your players back onto your field because the bye rounds are officially over.

Before teams even dropped last night, we heard during the week that the luckless Eagles will be without Elliot Yeo (DEF, $648,000) for the next four weeks. In Fantasy terms, Yeo has always been the definition of “high-risk… high-reward”.

Yeo was back playing great football and even though he was on many coach’s ‘Never Again Lists’, everyone has their price. Valued at $605,000 in round 15, he quickly became one of the most selected players for the week… but now must be traded.

Top scorers from Lions-Tigers

Lachie Neale (MID, $894,000) - 127 points

- 127 points Joe Daniher (FWD, $607,000) - 121 points

- 121 points Hugh McCluggage (MID, $737,000) - 116 points

- 116 points Keidean Coleman (DEF, $492,000) - 111 points

- 111 points Nick Vlastuin (DEF, $737,000) - 106 points

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $872,000) – One of the best defenders in the game with one of the best match-ups this weekend. Sinclair has now averaged 112 in his last five games and will be a top-six defender.

Mitch Duncan (DEF, $733,000) – Like Yeo, Duncan comes with his own “bag of risks”. He scored 120 last week against Melbourne and for $85,000, he’s an easy replacement for the injured Yeo.

Ben Keays (MID/FWD, $717,000) – The role is 100 per cent there for Keays who has now attended 70 per cent of Adelaide’s centre-bounces over the last four weeks where he has averaged 105.

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $370,000) – Even though Sheldrick’s price has risen more than $150k in the last two weeks, he is still value. He has averaged 91 in his last three games and has a break-even of -39.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Elijah Hewett (MID, $238,000)

Josh Fahey (MID/DEF, $200,000)

Sam Docherty (DEF, $909,000)

Harry Himmelberg (DEF/FWD, $570,000)

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $872,000)

Thousands of coaches have identified West Coast’s Elijah Hewett (MID, $238,000) as one of the best downgrade options this week… and rightfully so. Hewett scored 47 last week and had the eighth most possessions for the Eagles with 18. He could play out the rest of the season.

For those who don’t have a large bank account, some coaches are replacing the injured Elliot Yeo with Harry Himmelberg (DEF/FWD, $570,000) who has made his way back into defence for the GWS Giants. Himmelberg has averaged 85 in his last three games and has the flexible DEF/FWD status that we all love.

Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's clash against Gold Coast in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $545,000)

Elliot Yeo (DEF, $648,000)

Will Ashcroft (MID, $686,000)

Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $518,000)

George Wardlaw (MID, $469,000)

It’s time to downgrade those rookies and that means it’s time to say “thank you and goodbye” to the likes of Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $545,000) and the sensational Will Ashcroft (MID, $686,000). Both have certainly done their job this year making their coaches a truckload of cash and some handy points along the way.

Elliot Yeo looks dejected after West Coast's loss to Sydney in round 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Jordan Dawson v Kangaroos @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 1:45pm

Coming off a mammoth 172, Dawson is certainly running hot. He meets the Kangaroos who rank as the second easiest for midfielders to score against, behind West Coast. In the last three games the Kangaroos have played two players, Merrett and Bontempelli have scored 150+. Dawson scored 120 and 129 against North last year and returns home to do it all again.

No. 2 – Marcus Bontempelli v Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 1:45pm AEST

It’s no secret… Bontempelli loves playing Fremantle, a team he scored 148 against in round six and 145 against last year. He is carrying a lowest score of 108 in his last seven games and has averaged 127 in his last three. Expect something big!

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

No. 3 – Tim English v Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 1:45pm AEST

So far this year, Sean Darcy has been a difficult opponent to score against. However, this didn’t stop English in round six when he had 129. English’s is coming off scores of 134, 76 and 158, and loves playing under the roof at Marvel Stadium

No. 4 – Jack Sinclair v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SUN 4:40pm AEST

Sydney had seven players score triple figures against the Eagles last week with Gulden (145), Rowbottom (129), Heeney (129) and Warner (128) leading the way. Sinclair has a ceiling, and over his last five games he has had scores of 130 and 141. Points will be up for grabs and Sinclair will be ready to cash in.

No. 5 – Rory Laird v Kangaroos @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 1:45pm AEST

At home, Laird has averaged 117 in his last five games and returns to Adelaide Oval to meet the Kangaroos on Saturday afternoon. Coming off scores of 111 and 124, anything could happen against this team that gives up so many points.

