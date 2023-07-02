Max Gawn leads the Demons off after their loss to GWS at TIO Traeger Park in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has once again been left to lament its wastefulness in front of goal after its dramatic two-point loss to GWS in Alice Springs.

The Demons threw the game away with their 5.15 return proving costly in the narrow loss, which leaves their top-four spot vulnerable heading into the back-end of the season.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said his side was "working incredibly hard" on their forward efficiency, but there was more work to be done.

08:11

Highlights: Melbourne v GWS

The Demons and Giants clash in round 16

"I can't question the players' effort, I can't question their want, their desire, really tough conditions - but to have 27 shots at goal, 70 entries, plus 40-odd in the contest and lose a game of footy, that's tough," Goodwin said.

"Inefficiency cost us again and it's something we need to get right.

Giants stun Demons in Red Centre scrap to keep finals hopes alive

"We're working incredibly hard on it but it's just not coming together ... if we keep that effort and we keep that work, it'll turn pretty quickly.

"We weren't able to take opportunities when we had them and our inefficiency cost us the game for a few weeks in a row now.

"So we need to get that right as a footy club ... we aint stopping in our bid to get better, we're gonna keep working on it and eventually the wheel will turn."

05:21

Full post-match, R16: Demons

Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 16's match against GWS

Melbourne kicked 8.18 in its loss to Geelong, 8.18 in its win over Collingwood and 8.13 when the Demons beat Carlton.

The loss, Melbourne's second on the bounce, leaves the fourth-placed Demons (36 points) eight points behind third-placed Brisbane and only ahead of the fifth-placed St Kilda and sixth-placed Western Bulldogs on percentage.

Nine things we learned: Crows can cause havoc ahead of finals

Star forward Bayley Fritsch will go for scans after he had his foot stepped on and was promptly substituted for Jake Melksham in the first quarter.

00:27

Demon blow with gun forward subbed out early

Bayley Fritsch has been subbed from the game in the early stages of the opening term following this marking contest

GWS coach Adam Kingsley wouldn't buy into the idea the Giants had got out of jail, instead hailing his defence.

The run home: Dogs make a charge, Tigers in trouble

"The stats will say they were really dominant. I thought they had really good patches," Kingsley said.

"But I felt like we had our moments too.

"For us to be able to fight, keep strong behind the ball particularly, against a lot of entries ... I was really pleased with our performance."

05:25

Full post-match, R16: Giants

Watch GWS's press conference after round 16's match against Melbourne

The Giants appeared destined to fall short with about two minutes left in the final quarter before star Josh Kelly let loose with the decisive long bomb from 60m that sailed through the goals to seal the victory.

"It was a wonderful goal," Kingsley said.

"Even the decision to 'I'm going to take this on myself' and finish - that tells you enough about him".

03:34

Last two mins: Kelly comes up clutch to deny Dees

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and GWS in round 16, 2023

