Check out all the coaches' votes from round 16

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Gold Coast in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has reclaimed the lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after being one of five players to land perfect 10s in round 16.

Daicos starred in the Magpies' 78-point thrashing of Gold Coast on Saturday, with 36 disposals, 10 tackles, seven clearances and a goal.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

His 10-vote performance saw him climb onto 82 overall and into the lead, ahead of Port Adelaide's Zak Butters (76) and Melbourne star Christian Petracca (69).

Petracca polled two votes in the Demons' loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale has climbed into fourth overall on 63 after grabbing 10 votes in the Lions' big win over Richmond.

Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Port's after-the-siren hero Dan Houston and Carlton midfielder Adam Cerra were the other players to poll 10 votes.

Learn More 19:41

Brisbane v Richmond

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

6 Joe Daniher (BL)

5 Will Ashcroft (BL)

1 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

1 Conor McKenna (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Charlie's opening charge ends astray in wild collision Charlie Cameron leaves the field worse for wear following this clash with Trent Cotchin after the first bounce

00:43 Joe's joy after Rayner's mammoth attempt stops time Cam Rayner almost reels in a spectacular mark before the footy eventuates in the hands of Joe Daniher for an exciting opening major

00:38 Short goes long once again to continue hot streak Jayden Short adds yet another goal from outside 50m to his impressive run, with this ripping shot earning Richmond's first

00:33 McCarthy and McIntosh engage in fiery clash Tensions rise between Lincoln McCarthy and Kamdyn McIntosh in the goalsquare

00:46 Ashcroft and Cameron combine for fun in magic major Will Ashcroft and Charlie Cameron conjure a special goal to pile on more misery for the Tigers

00:30 Gun Tiger pulls up Short in big hammy blow Richmond is forced to sub off Jayden Short after the rebounder hurts his hamstring in this play

00:51 Cumberland's ankle agony creates more concerns Richmond suffers further headaches right on the half-time siren as forward Noah Cumberland lands awkwardly on his ankle

00:42 Daniher and Neale light up Gabba with pair of pearlers Joe Daniher and Lachie Neale both produce dazzling goals as the rout continues

02:26 The Joe show makes great viewing in high five Joe Daniher captivates the Lions faithful with an eye-catching outing that included five goals

08:18 Highlights: Brisbane v Richmond The Lions and Tigers clash in round 16

06:59 Full post-match, R16: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 16's match against Richmond

03:02 Full post-match, R16: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 16's match against Brisbane

14:08 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Richmond Extended highlights of the Lions and Tigers clash in round 16

Sydney v Geelong

8 Errol Gulden (SYD)

7 Nick Blakey (SYD)

4 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

4 Braeden Campbell (SYD)

3 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

2 Callum Mills (SYD)

1 Luke Parker (SYD)

1 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Left-foot wizards open proceedings for Swans Errol Gulden and Braeden Campbell show their prolific kicking as they help Sydney earn the first goal of the game

00:29 Blakey rocked by Cat's heavy contact Nick Blakey hits the deck after getting crunched in this collision with Mitch Duncan

00:47 Close's tenacious tackle sparks debate Brad Close displays some great pressure to lay this tackle on Aaron Francis, before the Swan appears to come up sore after his head hits the ground

00:57 McDonald makes presence felt with delightful double Logan McDonald gets off the chain to help conjure a pair of gems for the Swans

00:33 One-step Parker packs a punch Luke Parker conjures a clever kick with little time and space to snare this fantastic major

01:06 Danger surprise after 30-second shot timer expires Paddy Dangerfield rushes his kick after being called to play on while lining up for a set shot

00:42 Miers inspires as candy-seller for cool Cats Gryan Miers capitalises on some strong team pressure and delivers a smart move and finish

01:00 Stewart clings on for bone-crunching tackle Tom Stewart stops a bursting Nick Blakey in his tracks with this epic tackle

03:42 Last two mins: Frantic final moments as Swans, Cats play out draw Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Sydney and Geelong in round 16, 2023

08:45 Highlights: Sydney v Geelong The Swans and Cats clash in round 16

02:26 Sydney's worst and most agonising misses from wild draw An inaccurate Swans outfit will lament their missed opportunities with these gettable kicks in front of the sticks leading to a frustrating night

04:33 Full post-match, R16: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 16's match against Geelong

07:21 Full post-match, R16: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round 16's match against Sydney

14:09 Mini-Match: Sydney v Geelong Extended highlights of the Swans and Cats clash in round 16

Adelaide v North Melbourne

9 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

8 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)

7 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

3 Ben Keays (ADEL)

2 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

1 Rory Sloane (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:55 Murphy goes all the way with running ripper Lachie Murphy runs to 50 and drills it home to open proceedings

00:47 O'Brien taps into Rankine's lap and Izak does the rest Izak Rankine finishes beautifully after a brilliant Reilly O'Brien assist from the stoppage

00:48 Coleman-Jones bowls over Murray and ignites fire Callum Coleman-Jones makes late contact with Nick Murray and Adelaide remonstrates with him

00:56 Butts subbed with concussion concerns after big knock Jordon Butts is subbed out of the game after receiving head contact in an aerial contest

00:48 LDU leads North back with slick curler Luke Davies-Uniacke sneaks in a terrific running snap to continue North Melbourne's momentum

00:32 Pedlar weaves his magic and curls it to perfection Luke Pedlar gathers brilliantly and threads a superb clean snap in traffic

00:39 Walker takes his moment and delivers a cracker Taylor Walker applies a strong tackle before nailing an outstanding goal from the boundary

08:25 Highlights: Adelaide v North Melbourne The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round 16

07:26 Full post-match, R16: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 16's match against Adelaide

13:24 Full post-match, R16: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 16's match against North Melbourne

14:40 Mini-Match: Adelaide v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Crows and Kangaroos clash in round 16

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

10 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)

7 Caleb Serong (FRE)

4 Tom Liberatore (WB)

3 Bailey Dale (WB)

2 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

2 Sean Darcy (FRE)

1 Brennan Cox (FRE)

1 Jack Macrae (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Hannan's hopeful kick somehow trickles through big sticks Mitch Hannan gets a fortuitous bounce and makes it three consecutive goals for the Dogs

00:38 Walters works his craft to deliver timely double Fremantle's Michael Walters kicks back-to-back majors in the opening term

00:38 Amiss circus-like major gives Dockers the lead Fremantle's Jye Amiss kicks a clever goal over his shoulder early in the second term

00:39 Frederick's candy finishes off forward surge Michael Frederick's baulk adds a classy touch to this second-term goal

00:51 Williams makes Dockers pay with long-range beauty Bulldog Bailey Williams pounces on Liam Henry's error and launches home a much-needed major

00:45 Jamarra wows crowd with super grab and finish Emerging Bulldog Jamarra Ugle-Hagan takes a strong speccy and converts the resulting set shot

00:45 Darcy's big-time grab and goal pinches lead off Dogs Fremantle's Sean Darcy goes back with the flight and kicks an important major in the final term

01:03 Super-sub West immediately sets up Dogs double Rhylee West wastes no time assisting back-to-back goals after being activated as the sub

06:06 Full post-match, R16: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 16's match against Western Bulldogs

10:00 Full post-match, R16: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 16's match against Fremantle

08:11 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle The Bulldogs and Dockers clash in round 16

13:26 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Dockers clash in round 16

Gold Coast v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

5 John Noble (COLL)

5 Darcy Moore (COLL)

4 Josh Daicos (COLL)

1 Oleg Markov (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Elliott's goalline genius in remarkable GOTY contender Jamie Elliott pulls off a spectacular move, keeping the footy in play while looping around the goalpost to finish his work

00:42 Hill soars through Suns for fun in epic finish Bobby Hill mops up the spilled footy and rushes goalward to seal this magnificent major

00:38 There's no stopping dashing Daicos in this scenario An unmanned Nick Daicos collects the footy en route to goal and delivers this cracking major

00:51 Pies and Suns clash in scuffle as Hill delights with gem Tensions rise between clubs as Bobby Hill puts Collingwood ahead by nine goals

00:45 Noble swoops forward to provide thrilling finish John Noble sprints up the guts of the field to collect the footy and secure this major

00:47 Ainsworth generates two much-needed goals Ben Ainsworth gives Suns fans something to celebrate with two terrific majors

00:23 Is Witts in hot water for this bump on Adams? Suns co-captain Jarrod Witts could face Match Review scrutiny for this bump on Taylor Adams

00:56 Mighty Adams propels footy through big sticks The Pies impress the crowd again with stellar ball movement and are rewarded with this Taylor Adams major

04:53 Full post-match, R16: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 16's match against Gold Coast

07:05 Full post-match, R16: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 16's match against Collingwood

08:11 Highlights: Gold Coast v Collingwood The Suns and Magpies clash in round 16

02:09 Elliott enjoys feast of goals in Pies' victory Jamie Elliott was on fire from the opening bounce, contributing five goals in Collingwood's dominant win

13:32 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Suns and Magpies clash in round 16

Essendon v Port Adelaide

10 Dan Houston (PORT)

5 Connor Rozee (PORT)

4 Kane Farrell (PORT)

4 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

4 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Andrew Phillips (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 If Butters doesn't get you, Rozee will Port young guns Zak Butters and Connor Rozee make their usual impact felt with the latter snaring this clever goal off the deck

00:37 Laverde launches bomb to get Dons on scoreboard Jayden Laverde unleashes a monster set shot to notch the Bombers' first goal of the game

00:46 Farrell fires typical missile as 'G watches in awe Kane Farrell shows off his lethal boot in this mesmerising long goal

00:37 Brave Butters activates jets and earns just reward Zak Butters makes a daring run forward and draws the free kick before nailing a crucial shot

00:37 Merrett's mega tackle on Aliir raises volume A huge captain's tackle from Zach Merrett gets the Essendon faithful up and about

00:36 Rozee rises to occasion with third goal all class Connor Rozee steps up once again when the Power need him with this stellar snap inching his side one step closer to a gutsy victory

00:46 Leaping Langford gets serious hangtime as Dons come again Essendon continues to mount a stunning late comeback as Kyle Langford completes this huge mark and goal

01:30 Houston's extraordinary heave wins it after siren Dan Houston takes on the responsibility and delivers the match-wining goal at the death in remarkable fashion

03:56 Last two mins: Houston rocket seals Port win in wild finish Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Essendon and Port Adelaide in round 16

01:40 Rozee full of tricks in three-goal showing Connor Rozee produces three pivotal majors as Port pulls off a stunning victory

08:57 Highlights: Essendon v Port Adelaide The Bombers and Power clash in round 16

05:21 Full post-match, R16: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 16's match against Essendon

06:47 Full post-match, R16: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 16's match against Port Adelaide

14:45 Mini-Match: Essendon v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Bombers and Power clash in round 16

Hawthorn v Carlton

10 Adam Cerra (CARL)

5 Sam Walsh (CARL)

5 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

5 Harry McKay (CARL)

3 Blake Acres (CARL)

2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Martin polishes off selfless Blues footy Carlton expertly strings a crafty sequence of handballs to push the footy towards Jack Martin for the finish

00:25 Cuningham delights with early second-term gem Carlton's ferocious footy continues into the second quarter with this David Cuningham mark and goal

00:50 Carlton in complete control with precision footy The Blues' rout continues with goals to Matthew Owies and Adam Cerra following this stellar use

00:47 Slippery Docherty delivers through danger Sam Docherty evades two incoming tackles to drill this exciting major

00:43 Lewis provides the goal Hawks fans were waiting for Hawthorn summons a miracle pass to set up this much-needed Mitch Lewis major

00:42 Fogarty finishes off stellar Carlton play Blues force the turnover and are rewarded for their skillful ball movement with this Lachie Fogarty major

10:26 Full post-match, R16: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 16's match against Hawthorn

08:08 Highlights: Hawthorn v Carlton The Hawks and Blues clash in round 16

02:06 Cerra provides sensational midfield outing Adam Cerra was a major contributor to the Blues' dominance, selflessly moving the footy with skill and claiming two majors of his own

08:34 Full post-match, R16: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 16's match against Carlton

13:15 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Carlton Extended highlights of the Hawks and Blues clash in round 16

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

9 Jack Viney (MELB)

9 Josh Kelly (GWS)

6 Nick Haynes (GWS)

2 Lachie Hunter (MELB)

2 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Tom Green (GWS)

1 Jake Bowey (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:27 Demon blow with gun forward subbed out early Bayley Fritsch has been subbed from the game in the early stages of the opening term following this marking contest

00:38 Bowey snaps Dees back in front Jake Bowey rewards his side's forward pressure with this snapping goal early in the second quarter

00:36 Outstanding Greene kicks Giants within a point Toby Greene has his second for the quarter with this superb goal cutting the margin to a single point

00:29 Silky Kelly extends Giants' lead Josh Kelly makes it three unanswered goals for his side with this classy finish early in the third term

00:50 Dees catch fire with two in hot minute Goals to Brodie Grundy and Kysaiah Pickett in quick succession brings Melbourne to within a straight kick

00:52 Insane Kelly bomb wins it for Giants Josh Kelly slides it home from well beyond the arc to give his side the match-winning lead late in the final term

03:34 Last two mins: Kelly comes up clutch to deny Dees Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and GWS in round 16, 2023

05:21 Full post-match, R16: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 16's match against GWS

08:11 Highlights: Melbourne v GWS The Demons and Giants clash in round 16

05:25 Full post-match, R16: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 16's match against Melbourne

13:19 Mini-Match: Melbourne v GWS Extended highlights of the Demons and Giants clash in round 16

West Coast v St Kilda

7 Luke Shuey (WCE)

7 Rowan Marshall (STK)

7 Mitch Owens (STK)

5 Jack Sinclair (STK)

3 Tom Barrass (WCE)

1 Jack Steele (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:34 Owens opens scoring in a fantastic flash Mitch Owens caresses through a classy major directly from the opening bounce

00:43 Long's outrageous bending banana hands Eagles flying start Noah Long curls through an insane checkside goal whilst under pressure on the boundary

00:33 Air Allen finds serious hangtime as Battle leaves field Oscar Allen takes a cracking hanger and Josh Battle is subbed out of the game as a result

00:38 Happy Hewett delivers all-time celebration after special major Elijah Hewett nails his first career goal from a tight angle and he reacts ecstatically

00:38 Higgins roller and Butler poker brings Saints closer Jack Higgins threads a crafty bouncing major before Dan Butler's smart soccer finish

00:38 Electric Elijah provides again with cracking crumbing finish Elijah Hewett swoops on the stoppage and curls through a fantastic goal

08:26 Highlights: West Coast v St Kilda The Eagles and Saints clash in round 16

07:59 Full post-match, R16: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 16's match against West Coast

07:44 Full post-match, R16: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 16's match against St Kilda

13:45 Mini-Match: West Coast v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Eagles and Saints clash in round 16

LEADERBOARD

82 Nick Daicos (COLL)

76 Zak Butters (PORT)

69 Christian Petracca (MELB)

63 Lachie Neale (BL)

62 Tim Taranto (RICH)

58 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

57 Jack Sinclair (STK)

56 Zach Merrett (ESS)

55 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

53 Connor Rozee (PORT)

53 Caleb Serong (FRE)

52 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

52 Toby Greene (GWS)

47 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

44 Dan Houston (PORT)

43 Chad Warner (SYD)

42 Darcy Moore (COLL)

40 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

39 Adam Cerra (CARL)