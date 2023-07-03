Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Gold Coast in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has reclaimed the lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after being one of five players to land perfect 10s in round 16.

Daicos starred in the Magpies' 78-point thrashing of Gold Coast on Saturday, with 36 disposals, 10 tackles, seven clearances and a goal.

His 10-vote performance saw him climb onto 82 overall and into the lead, ahead of Port Adelaide's Zak Butters (76) and Melbourne star Christian Petracca (69).

Petracca polled two votes in the Demons' loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale has climbed into fourth overall on 63 after grabbing 10 votes in the Lions' big win over Richmond.

Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Port's after-the-siren hero Dan Houston and Carlton midfielder Adam Cerra were the other players to poll 10 votes.

Brisbane v Richmond

10 Lachie Neale (BL)
7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
6 Joe Daniher (BL)
5 Will Ashcroft (BL)
1 Darcy Wilmot (BL)
1 Conor McKenna (BL)

Sydney v Geelong

8 Errol Gulden (SYD)
7 Nick Blakey (SYD)
4 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
4 Braeden Campbell (SYD)
3 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)
2 Callum Mills (SYD)
1 Luke Parker (SYD)
1 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

Adelaide v North Melbourne

9 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
8 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)
7 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
3 Ben Keays (ADEL)
2 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
1 Rory Sloane (ADEL)

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

10 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
7 Caleb Serong (FRE)
4 Tom Liberatore (WB)
3 Bailey Dale (WB)
2 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
2 Sean Darcy (FRE)
1 Brennan Cox (FRE)
1 Jack Macrae (WB)

Gold Coast v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
5 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
5 John Noble (COLL)
5 Darcy Moore (COLL)
4 Josh Daicos (COLL)
1 Oleg Markov (COLL)

Essendon v Port Adelaide

10 Dan Houston (PORT)
5 Connor Rozee (PORT)
4 Kane Farrell (PORT)
4 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
4 Zach Merrett (ESS)
3 Andrew Phillips (ESS)

Hawthorn v Carlton

10 Adam Cerra (CARL)
5 Sam Walsh (CARL)
5 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
5 Harry McKay (CARL)
3 Blake Acres (CARL)
2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

9 Jack Viney (MELB)
9 Josh Kelly (GWS)
6 Nick Haynes (GWS)
2 Lachie Hunter (MELB)
2 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Jake Bowey (MELB)

West Coast v St Kilda

7 Luke Shuey (WCE)
7 Rowan Marshall (STK)
7 Mitch Owens (STK)
5 Jack Sinclair (STK)
3 Tom Barrass (WCE)
1 Jack Steele (STK)

LEADERBOARD

82 Nick Daicos (COLL)
76 Zak Butters (PORT)
69 Christian Petracca (MELB)
63 Lachie Neale (BL)
62 Tim Taranto (RICH)
58 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
57 Jack Sinclair (STK)
56 Zach Merrett (ESS)
55 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
53 Connor Rozee (PORT)
53 Caleb Serong (FRE)
52 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
52 Toby Greene (GWS)
47 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
44 Dan Houston (PORT)
43 Chad Warner (SYD)
42 Darcy Moore (COLL)
40 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
39 Adam Cerra (CARL)