Stuart Dew during Gold Coast's match against Collingwood in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast chief executive Mark Evans says he has not spoken to Damien Hardwick and has backed under-fire coach Stuart Dew to improve the Suns' results after a deflating three weeks.

After reports earlier in the week suggested Dew's job was under threat, Evans fronted the media on Wednesday to clarify the club's position.

"I've got a coach, this club's got a coach," Evans said. "There would be no reason why we would buy into comments about who's available. It serves no purpose."

When asked if his support of Dew could change if results did not improve in the final third of the season, Evans was short.

Gold Coast chief Mark Evans on August 21, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"Come back and ask me then," he said. "Right now, let's do everything we can to make sure the results do come."

Evans was not buying into the looming shadow of Hardwick, who recently said he was keen to coach again after stepping down from the Richmond job mid-season.

When asked if he'd spoken to the three-time premiership coach, Evans was emphatic.

"Absolutely not," he said.

"My approach is, bunker down as a club, get to the next performance and show how good you are."

After heading to the mid-season bye with a 6-6 record, Gold Coast was walloped by struggling Carlton at the MCG and following a win against Hawthorn were trounced by Collingwood by 78 points on Saturday night in front of a sold out home crowd.

Now in his sixth season in charge, Dew still has another 18 months to run on his contract.

"We understand in this game that when you have a poor performance that it adds pressure to the organisation," Evans said.

Stuart Dew during Gold Coast's match against Collingwood in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've said repeatedly across the journey that when you face this sort of pressure and comments, the best thing you can do is provide stability and support and allow the athletes and coaches to go about their business.

"You should judge performance over medium to long term. If you get stuck in the weekly cycle you'll be champions one week and chumps the next.

"I've said time and time again, Stuey's our coach, contracted for this year and next year.

"(If he) does a good job, he'll be contracted well into the future.

"All I can say is that he's got my support to get on with the job, manage our players and staff as well as we can."

Dew got on the front foot on Tuesday night about a media report that his days at the club were numbered, saying his players were "filthy" about the ongoing speculation.

The 43-year-old was far more diplomatic when asked about his future on Wednesday, but again insisted he's the man for the job.

He said he is solely focused on beating Port Adelaide on Saturday night and had not sought assurances for his job from Evans.

Learn More 19:41

"We're always talking, so I don't seek it, we're always having those conversations," Dew said.

"I’m really clear where I sit, and I think I've said that before and I'll say it again. But I also understand the industry looks at performance. We're in a performance industry.

"I wasn't looking for sympathy and I won't, and I'll get on my with my job because I love it."

Dew conceded his players might have lost a little confidence after the heavy loss to the Magpies, but said they were quickly focused on the "huge challenge" of facing a Port team that has won 12 straight.

Learn More 21:24

"You always feel helpless in those games, but you can come out the next week and win by 10 goals against someone else," he said.

"You just can't get too low, and we certainly don't get too high.

"I think we're a work in progress and chasing a solid four quarter performance.

"Would it have knocked confidence? Yeah, absolutely, that's as good a footy as we've seen live this year.

"They're pretty resilient. They come in Monday, Tuesday and get going again and get after it."

Dew said co-captain Touk Miller just had to get through Wednesday afternoon's main training to be available to play this weekend after missing nine matches with a knee injury.