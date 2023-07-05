Dustin Martin and Dion Prestia will return for Richmond's clash with Sydney where pressure will be a key focus

Dion Prestia walks laps during Richmond's training session at Punt Road Oval on July 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND stars Dustin Martin and Dion Prestia will be welcome additions as the Tigers look to regain their pressure mojo against Sydney.

The Tigers will host the Swans on Thursday night at the MCG after last week's 81-point mauling from Brisbane.

Martin missed the Gabba flogging because of illness and Prestia was out with a calf injury, while Jayden Short suffered a hamstring injury during the match.

"The biggest thing that wasn't there last week was our pressure," interim coach Andrew McQualter said of the Lions loss.

"It's a really simple thing to come back to ... we were 18th in the comp last week for our pressure rating.

"You're not going to get the job done too often when that's the case, so we're hoping to ramp that up tomorrow night.

"We just got beaten around the ball, so certainly having two of our most experienced, senior guys back in the fold is a great result for us."

Dustin Martin marks the ball during Richmond's training session at Punt Road Oval on July 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

McQualter said they remain unsure how long Short will be sidelined.

"It's a disappointing result in losing Shorty. He's a really valuable player for us," the Tigers coach said.

Learn More 00:30

Richmond has also named Sam Banks and Jacob Bauer for their senior debuts.

Banks has been an emergency several times this season, while Bauer has kicked match-winning VFL goals twice in a month this year.

Learn More 01:27

Sydney is 13th on the ladder while Richmond holds 15th place, with the two teams only two games outside the top eight.

But as fans start to look at their teams' late-season fixtures and calculate whether the finals are possible, McQualter is realistic.

"It's very easy to lift your eyes and start looking forward to too far ahead," he said.

"But the reality is ... last week, being 5-10 per cent off, that we just weren't able to compete at the level."