Cooper Harvey, son of the VFL/AFL games record holder Brent, will make his debut for North Melbourne against Geelong

Cooper Harvey and his father, Brent, at North Melbourne training in January 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne forward Cooper Harvey, the son of Kangaroos great Brent, will make his senior debut against Geelong on Sunday.

First-year forward Harvey has put together a strong run of form in the VFL, capped by a five-goal, 20-disposal effort against Williamstown last weekend.

Brent, the VFL/AFL games record holder and one of North's most decorated players, is now a development coach at the Roos and was on hand to deliver the good news to his son.

"I'm very proud of you mate ... it's a long time coming." 🫂



Father and son moments don't come much more precious than this 🥺



📝: https://t.co/bN58MZ31zn#Kangas pic.twitter.com/3EJZpZ4gr3 — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) July 6, 2023

Harvey was drafted by North under the father-son rule at pick No.56 in the 2022 AFL Draft.

He is one of four father-sons on the Kangaroos' list, along with co-captain Luke McDonald (son of Donald), Bailey Scott (son of Robert) and Jackson Archer (son of Glenn).

Harvey is the second father-son to debut this week, after Melbourne announced Taj Woewodin, the son of 2000 Brownlow medallist Shane, will play his first game against St Kilda on Saturday night.

More to come