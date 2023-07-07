Former No.3 draft pick Finn Callaghan is starting to make the AFL world sit up and take notice

Finn Callaghan in action during the R13 match between GWS and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on June 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HE IS Greater Western Sydney's 'Flying Finn'.

One of the headline acts of the new breed of emerging talents at the Giants and Finn Callaghan couldn't be happier.

Admittedly, there's plenty to be pleased about.

The Giants are making a massive run at the top eight with four wins in their past five games and a clash with lowly Hawthorn at home on Saturday afternoon.

The star names are flourishing amid a system that has been scarcely seen in recent seasons and a new batch of young guns are coming through.

As the No.3 draft pick from 2021, the hopes have always been high that Callaghan would lead the new brigade and not only is the Melburnian delivering, he's showing strong signs that he's in it for the long haul.

"Yeah, I'm super happy. I just signed (in the pre-season) for two more years, so I've chosen to commit to the club. I'm loving it up here at the moment," he told AFL.com.au.

Learn More 00:38

"The weather has been unreal. I went back to Melbourne in the bye a few weeks ago, and couldn't believe how cold it was. I'm getting to the beach, love playing golf as well. We have a really good culture up here. We're all really close, so I'm really enjoying my time."

And it's showing on the field for the smooth-moving, silky-skilled wingman with the name akin to a college quarterback.

The round seven Rising Star nominee may not be one of the frontrunners for this year's award but Callaghan remains one of the names to watch in the run home.

"I certainly watch the other games and how the other young boys are going," he said.

Learn More 06:42

"Who's playing well and stuff like that. I don't really think about the Rising Star, I just focus on making sure I can control what I can control. But I've got mates who are going really well from other clubs like Mitch Owens, so I love watching how they're playing and making sure I'm across it all," Callaghan said.

And right now, those other young guns, along with everyone else in the competition, would be keeping strong tabs on Callaghan and the Giants.

They're one of the buzz teams of the AFL at present and with Callaghan averaging 24 disposals over that time in a system that is well and truly clicking, he's helping lead a charge towards September.

"I never really understood what a true system meant previously, but it's been really clear with 'Kingers' (coach Adam Kingsley) straight away, that everyone on the team has a role we all have to execute. And our small forwards have been doing it better than anyone," he said.

Callaghan's role has also been modified.

He may only be 20 games into his blossoming AFL career but he's already been moved onto the ball more from the wing, dovetailing with one of the Giants' biggest names to have an impact inside as well as out.

"That's been a really good change. One that I felt like I was ready for. Josh Kelly's been swapping a little bit, playing 50-50 in there and on the wing. I'm loving it in there and just hope that can continue for the rest of the year.

"It's certainly a jump. It's a lot more physical than it is on the wing, there's a lot more going on, so just mentally you've got to be switched on for a whole 120 minutes. Your opponent, set-ups. I've loved that challenge. It's something that I've been training really hard to get ready for and prepare for as best I can. I'm learning every week and it's only making you a better player."

Finn Callaghan in action during the R4 match between GWS and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Those lessons have all been a part of the life-changing experience that has engulfed Callaghan since making the big move as a teenager to Sydney.

At a time when talk in the game is rife about some youngsters warning clubs about selecting them in the draft for a move interstate, the Sandringham Dragons product has some sharp advice for those in that boat.

"I just think it's such a great opportunity. When you're 18, moving away from your friends and family can be difficult, but once you get settled in the environment, the clubs really look after you, wrap their arms around you, make sure you're really well-supported," he said.

"And once you get to the club, you've got 40 other blokes who become family, it's such a great experience. You learn so much when you have to live by yourself. You've got to learn to cook and do the washing. All these little of things you take for granted that mum might do when you're young, you've got to grow up pretty quickly and do them yourself.

"From a football perspective, it's so good being away. You become so close. At the Giants, no one really has family up here, apart from about three or four boys, so you're always together, hanging out with each other. You become really tight, you rely on each other. I've loved it and I think most boys, once they actually get to the club, they realise the same. It's really good and it's a great journey."

Finn Callaghan poses in his GWS jumper after being taken at pick No.3 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

The next stop on Callaghan's Sydney sojourn may well be finals football.

The Giants are every chance to be in the top eight mix until the final moments of the season and with everything clearly clicking on the field and off, you'd be foolish to write them off.

"From the start, our goal's been to play finals, that hasn't changed. We just need to make sure we play our way, keep doing what we're doing, just keep building on the momentum that we've created. And then yeah, finals is certainly possible," he said.