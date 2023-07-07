Tylar Young didn't pick up a footy for nine years. Now he's matching up against some of the best in the competition

Tylar Young tackles Lance Franklin during the R17 match between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG on July 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TYLAR Young came into this year with two VFL seasons and six local games of senior football with North Albury under his belt after giving up the game at 12.

On Thursday night, the inexperienced Richmond defender took on the legend of Lance Franklin – in potentially his final game at the MCG – and more than held his own.

A night at the pub saw Young convinced to pick up the oval ball again after a nine-year break from the game, ultimately running around with North Albury Hoppers in the Ovens and Murray League.

He then shifted down to Frankston VFL's side for 2020, but the season never got up due to COVID-19.

It meant 2021 was his first full season of footy since the under-12s, again playing with the Dolphins, before Richmond's VFL side came knocking for the 2022 season.

A strong season in defence saw Young elevated to Richmond's primary list as a rookie at the age of 24, making his debut in round two this year.

Tylar Young looks on during Richmond training at Punt Road Oval on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Twenty-one players classified as defenders or key backs have participated in at least 35 contests this year.

Young has the equal-second best loss rate of those 21 players, tied with James Sicily at a miserly 14.3 per cent from his 49 contests (with Jacob Weitering in first with 10.9) meaning he neutralises or wins 85.7 per cent of his battles.

"I played footy as a kid, then at about 12 went to soccer. They were clashing, so I had to pick one or the other," Young told AFL.com.au after Richmond's 13-point win over Sydney.

"I played soccer until I was 21, then I was just at the pub with my dad and his mate, who was the treasurer at one of the local footy clubs back in Albury, and he said why don't you come and play footy.

"It's all happened super fast. I've played 12 games, and hopefully I can keep doing it."

As to playing on Franklin, it wasn't even part of the original plan, with Noah Balta starting the game on the Swans champion.

"I didn't actually know I was going to at the start, then I got put on him. He's just another opponent, but it's pretty surreal," Young said.

"You stand next to 'Buddy' and you go, 'far out, he's kicked 1000 goals'. It was awesome, and I'll remember it forever."

Interim Richmond coach Andrew McQualter was full of praise for Young's performance against the Swans, and for his season as a whole, filling an important defensive role in the long-term absence of Robbie Tarrant (hip) and Josh Gibcus (hamstring).

"He's come a long way, 'Youngy'. He was in our VFL program last year, and I think he's played nearly every game this year, and we've given him some big roles and he's been able to get the job done consistently," McQualter said.

"'Buddy' was looking pretty dangerous tonight, so Youngy went over to him, and he had some great moments, really proud of him."

Tylar Young and Lance Franklin compete for the ball during the R17 match between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG on July 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Young is simply living the dream and loving every moment.

"I've always wanted to play professional sport, whether that's soccer, footy, table tennis, I don't care. So to be here in this environment, it's awesome," he said.

"[My biggest improvement] has come from the craft stuff, the one-on-one contests, learning the plays and offense as well. Just getting the ball in my hands and using it, I'm a pretty good kick, so just back myself in and get to work.

"I work a lot with 'Truck' (Ben Rutten, backline coach), then 'Grimsey' and Balta, we're pretty close and we do everything together, and it's been awesome to have them with me.

"I think I debuted 15 weeks ago, and now I've played on Buddy Franklin, we got the win, and I'm playing AFL football, so just loving it."