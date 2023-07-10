The Bombers have received some good news on the injury front

Jordan Ridley leaves the field with trainers during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON gun Jordan Ridley has been cleared of a serious knee injury and remains an outside chance to face Geelong on Saturday night, despite a nasty incident in Sunday's win over Adelaide.

The 24-year-old hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter and came from the ground, returned to action for five minutes before being substituted out of the game.

Ridley underwent scans on Monday morning that returned positive results and could play in Zach Merrett's 200th game at GMHBA Stadium this weekend.

The 2020 Crichton medallist will need to prove his fitness later in the week and might end up missing the clash against the Cats, but won't be sidelined for a chunk of football.

In-demand free agent Mason Redman is expected to be available against the Cats despite spending part of the second half on the bench due to a hamstring issue.

The South Australian is understood to be dealing with tendonitis and hasn't strained his hamstring.

Essendon could be without Andrew Phillips if the journeyman ruckman is suspended by Match Review Officer Michael Christian on Monday night.

Phillips will come under scrutiny after collecting Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien high with a late bump on Sunday.

With Sam Draper set to miss a fourth game due to a hip issue, the Bombers could be forced to face Geelong without their two best ruckmen and turn to Nick Bryan.

Brad Scott's men remain a game outside the top four and a game inside the top eight after 17 rounds, improving to 9-7 to sit level with St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs, half a game above eighth-placed Geelong.