The match review is in for Saturday's round 18 matches

Jordan Boyd is seen during a Carlton training session on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Jordan Boyd has been sent straight to Tribunal and is facing a ban of at least three weeks, while Adelaide's Josh Rachele has copped a two-game suspension and been cited for three seperate offences during his side's loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Meanwhile, Zach Merrett has been fined for staging against Geelong in an incident that resulted in a free kick to the Essendon skipper on the night.

Boyd was cited for a dump tackle on Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones on Saturday evening, which was graded as careless, high contact and severe impact, meaning he'll head to the Tribunal this week and is facing a ban of at least three games.

Learn More 00:33

Byrne-Jones was subbed out of the game with concussion.

Carlton's next three matches are against West Coast, Carlton and St Kilda.

Rachele has copped two weeks for striking GWS defender Jack Buckley in Adelaide's loss to the Giants on Saturday night.

If he accepts, Rachele will miss games against Melbourne and Port Adelaide.

Rachele's hit was graded intentional, high contact and medium impact.

Learn More 00:51

Rachele and GWS's Harry Perryman were also fined for a melee after Buckley incident, while Rachele also copped a fine for misconduct in the fourth quarter, although that incident wasn't specified by the Match Review Officer.

Essendon skipper Merrett has been fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea, for an incident in the first quarter against the Cats.

Merrett appeared to be hit in the back by Geelong's Mark O'Connor before a ball up during the first quarter, with the incident seeing Merrett awarded a free kick by the umpire.

The MRO took a different view, however, and has fined the Bombers skipper for staging.