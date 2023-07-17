Sydney will head to the Tribunal to challenge Dane Rampe's two-match ban, while John Longmire is confident Lance Franklin will line-up against Fremantle this weekend

John Longmire celebrates with Dane Rampe after victory during in the match between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at the SCG in R18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY is adamant it has a strong case in their bid to overturn Dane Rampe’s two-week suspension but the season for one of the Swans' young guns is all but over.

Midfielder Angus Sheldrick is highly unlikely to play again this year after an ankle syndesmosis injury he suffered against Richmond, the week after being nominated as the round 15 Rising Star, required surgery.

While his absence is likely to be alleviated by the return of midfield dynamo Chad Warner this week, it's the availability of co-captain Dane Rampe that will be a big watch ahead of Saturday night's clash with Fremantle in Perth.

The Swans are challenging Rampe's two-match ban by the Match Review Officer at the Tribunal for a bump on the Bulldogs' Lachie McNeil that left the youngster with the delayed concussion.

Sydney coach John Longmire insists the club's case is strong and that the contact was purely accidental.

"We understand it being looked at but you have to look at the context. The Bulldogs player was leading at the ball, Dane was doing what he needs to do which is getting into a position to get up the ground and spoil.

"There's a last-second change of direction and unfortunately accidents happen in football. It's unfortunate but these things happen in a game.

"It's very hard to legislate against everything."

The Rampe situation will have a big bearing on Sydney's key defensive stocks for the trip west, with Lewis Melican already ruled out after being subbed out of the win over the Bulldogs on Thursday night with concussion.

That brings Aaron Francis back into the mix for the Swans while an improved display from Tom McCartin, who had eight intercept possessions, has boosted confidence levels, down back.

"He missed a lot of footy so it's hard to get back into the swing of things when you miss so much. The longer the game went, the better he went which is a good sign," Longmire said.

The Swans are hopeful that the thrilling win over the Bulldogs can be the catalyst for a late season surge into the finals but in the knowledge that little can go wrong for that to happen, getting their midfield star back in Chad Warner is imperative.

Having missed three weeks with a calf injury, Longmire is optimistic that he'll return to take on Fremantle in his home state.

"He did some training today and the plan is to train again on Wednesday and then he'll be available to play," Longmire said.

Chad Warner in action during Sydney's win over West Coast in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A fellow West Australian in Sheldrick though is almost certain to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

"He's a tough kid. It's unfortunate he was doing a good job and there's not many players that play on with a syndesmosis like he did in that game (against Richmond). We just thought it wasn't going to heal naturally and he needed the operation," Longmire said.

"It’s probably touch and go (to play again this season) we'll see what happens from here."

Angus Sheldrick celebrates a goal during the Round 14 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba, June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

At 36 years age, Lance Franklin is never guaranteed of making the long trip to Perth.

His strong showing against the Bulldogs, which included two goals, three contested marks and five tackles, along with the eight-day break means he's looking good for the clash with the Dockers.

"That's the plan. If it was a six-day break the situation would be different. He trained today and looked well so that's a good sign. I can't give any guarantees until we get to the game but he looks okay," Longmire said.

It's the ruck situation at Sydney which remains one of its more intriguing selection decisions, however.

Tom Hickey was dropped for the win over the Bulldogs and while Hayden McLean improved enormously after quarter-time against Tim English, the match-up with one of the game's best rucks was a tough challenge for one still learning the craft.

Peter Ladhams returned in the VFL following an ankle injury suffered against North Melbourne in round 10, but after missing nine weeks with the injury, the Swans are unsure if he's ready to be considered for senior action.

Hickey kicked two goals in the VFL and had 24 hitouts, but his chances of a recall, or whether the Swans stick with McLean as the No.1 ruck, may depend on Sean Darcy's availability at Fremantle as he tries to recover from an ankle injury suffered in the loss to Collingwood.