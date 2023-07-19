Share your grassroots footy photos for the chance to shoot an AFL game with Michael Willson or Dylan Burns, official AFL photographers

Ben Crocker goes flying during Carlton's VFL game against Collingwood in 2022. Picture: Riley Lockett

CALLING all photographers with a passion for local footy - we want to see your best pics!

Footy Focus is back for its fourth year after another hugely successful season that attracted more than 10,000 entries in 2022. #FootyFocus23 offers photographers the chance to showcase their best photos that capture the essence of Australian football at a grassroots level.

From now until Monday, September 25, photographers can submit their images via the web HERE.

The lucky winner, as judged by the AFL Photos team, will get a 'money can't buy' opportunity to shadow an AFL Photos photographer at a game in Melbourne in round one, 2024. They'll also receive a Canon EOS R3 body and Canon RF70-200mm F2.8 lens.

Please note, entries will only be accepted via the official Footy Focus hub on AFL.com.au, not via Instagram or any other social media hashtags.

Looking for some inspiration? Check out the pics and experiences from some of our entrants from last year.

Celina Whan, Darwin, NT

"My photography journey began about 4 years ago when I starting taking photos of my fiancé playing footy. Since then, it has grown into something so much bigger than I ever imagined and I am super fortunate that I get paid to do something I love. I'd say I'm semi-professional and am always looking for opportunities to learn and develop my skills further.

"The Footy Focus competition is much more than just a comp. When I entered my first photo, I genuinely didn't think anything would come of it and was terrified that my work wasn't good enough. What I gained from that small step was a network of incredibly supportive people across the country, who share my passion and want to connect and learn from each other.

"I was shocked to see how my Footy Focus entries blew up on Instagram from other photographers sharing, liking and commenting my posts (and vice versa) to celebrate each others' work. I've made some amazing friends just from this. My photography journey was so isolated until this competition and it feels so good to have people to bounce ideas off.

"Getting involved in Footy Focus opened pathways for me to photograph AFL games in Darwin, I've had my photos printed on billboards in Melbourne and used in different AFL campaigns. I've made many connections and opportunities in multiple sports through the connections I've made after entering the competition.

"My biggest highlight though, was my first published photo as a full-page spread on the back of the Herald Sun. This photo was used in the AFLW campaign (and in a video!) celebrating the pay increase in female footballer salaries. So special."

Riley Lockett, Mornington Peninsula, Vic

"My love for photography simply started as a hobby. I was completely self-taught, and learnt only by heading out each weekend to take as many shots as I could.

"I studied sports journalism at university, but photography was something I was also interested in. I created a close relationship with my local league and their media partners to cover games with them. I then began running media nights for clubs with the media company I now work for, shooting headshots, team photos, jumper presentations and more.

"I really didn't know the 'correct' way to do any of this, and of course I had my fair share of failures, but a mentality of mine is that you can't get better at something without trying it first and learning where you can improve. Throwing myself into the deep end with tasks and never saying 'no' was a goal of mine to constantly improve my photography.

"Footy Focus has opened quite a few doors for me in the photography landscape. I've been lucky enough to shadow Dylan Burns a few times on the sidelines, as well in some studio shoots. Having a community of people to turn to as well, professionals in the industry or other like-minded photographers has been exceptional.

"Footy Focus has also helped me to be able to develop my photography craft to a point where I can now be paid for the work I do, this season I'm covering VFL games with the Richmond Football Club. I've also been able to pick up work with AFL Victoria as well, covering certain events like AFL preseason community camps, school tournaments, wheelchair football and more."

Jack Dilks, Bendigo/Melbourne, Vic

"I'm a semi-professional photographer who loves shooting football, soccer and boxing. I started at a soccer club in Keilor before moving through to my current club now in Heidelberg. I've loved finding time for the footy around that and capturing every moment I can.

"I was lucky enough to be invited into the Footy Focus Studio which is such a great group. It allows me to see what everyone at the top level is doing and to share my work with them.

"I love the opportunity that Footy Focus has provided to network and be amongst some of the best photographers in the country. It's a great source of inspiration and motivation, looking at everyone's styles and perspectives on the game."

Brooke Sleep, Brisbane, Qld

"I've always been taking photos for the love - to be a part of the community and in a way, stay in touch with my Pop who passed away in 2015. I loved playing footy but always felt more purpose in taking photos of it, and I love the friends and community I've gained from it.

"I've loved the way the Footy Focus competition brings people from across the whole nation together through local footy. I think we capture how sport brings out the best in us, how it gives us purpose and a sense of belonging - and I think that's really important.

"It's given me the opportunity to meet other wonderful like-minded photographers, to learn and collaborate with them. It's also given me a lot of belief in myself as a photographer, that I have the potential to become pro."

