Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams
Collingwood: Oleg Markov
Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Ethan Stanley
Sydney: Ryan Clarke
Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Gary Rohan replaced in selected side by Zach Tuohy
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Kai Lohmann
Geelong: Oisin Mullin
Carlton v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
West Coast: Tom Barrass (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Rhett Bazzo
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Lewis Young
West Coast: Xavier O’Neill
Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Matthew Coulthard
Hawthorn: Ned Long
