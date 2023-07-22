Oleg Markov during the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams
Collingwood: Oleg Markov

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Ethan Stanley
Sydney: Ryan Clarke

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Gary Rohan replaced in selected side by Zach Tuohy 

SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Kai Lohmann
Geelong: Oisin Mullin

Carlton v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
West Coast: Tom Barrass (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Rhett Bazzo

SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Lewis Young
West Coast: Xavier O’Neill

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Matthew Coulthard
Hawthorn: Ned Long

