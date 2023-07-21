Brisbane recruiting manager Steve Conole joined Cal and Riley on Gettable this week to chat about the Lions' draft plans

Steve Conole during the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE expects to be active in this year's draft, with the club gearing up to welcome promising father-son gun Levi Ashcroft next season where it will pair him with older brother Will.

The Lions claimed Will and fellow father-son prospect Jaspa Fletcher with top-12 picks last November and will be expected to match another early bid to claim Levi – the son of premiership champion Marcus – next year.

They were the only two picks Brisbane used last season, with the club currently due to begin this year's draft at pick No.32 after trading out its top selection last season for Western Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley.

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, Brisbane recruiting manager Steve Conole revealed the club hoped to be "active" later this season.

"We're not sure yet (how many picks the Lions will use)," Conole told Gettable.

"We think we'll be pretty active. It's a little bit early, because we've got some players still to discuss in terms of the players who might be out of contract and things like that. It's a little bit early. But we'll be active in the draft.

"We've had a couple of years where we've added some really good youth into the club and hopefully we've got a couple more coming through. We'd like to continue that and get a few picks in."

Brisbane matched a bid on Will at pick No.2 last November, but has already reaped the benefits of his arrival. He has played every game this season, and is among the favourites for this year's Rising Star award.

Given the Lions' standing as a premiership contender – Chris Fagan's side are currently in the top-four with a 12-5 record heading into Saturday's clash with the Cats – Conole said the club would balance how it looked to recruit come draft time.

"We would certainly like to have players that can come in and have an impact straightaway. We've got quite a settled team, but that changes and we know we're going to have some transitions," Conole said.

"Drafting always has to be long-term, so we would take the best available talent in terms of looking at that long-term. But if they can come in and play a role … potentially a young key-position player who can come in and help us and maybe fit in.

"Jack Payne came along as a young full-back, centre-half back and has played both of those roles this year. With Darcy (Wilmot) coming in at half-back, Keidean (Coleman) … we've got some nice youth that will hold us in good stead for quite a few years to come."