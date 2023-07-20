The Traders talk you through the round 19 teams, captaincy options and more

Rory Laird in action during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST when we thought we had avoided the carnage of last week, one of the most popular players in AFL Fantasy was ruled out.

Adelaide midfielder Rory Laird will miss Sunday's clash against Melbourne due to a shoulder injury.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

So, is it as simple as trading the Crows gun? Or is holding an option?

Plus, Luke Davies-Uniacke or Jack Steele? What about Max Gawn or the returning Josh Dunkley?

Listen as The Traders talk through the round 19 teams, captaincy options and more.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.