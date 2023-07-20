Interim coach Steven King believes the Suns' performance against the Saints can be replicated

Gold Coast celebrates a Rory Atkins goal against St Kilda in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

STEVEN King is not getting carried away about his first-up win as an interim coach, saying Gold Coast has some work to do if it's dream of playing finals is to become a reality.

Just four days after taking the Suns' reins following Stuart Dew's sacking last week, King oversaw a strong 26-point victory over St Kilda at home.

However, as his team prepares to face the red-hot Greater Western Sydney in ice-cold Canberra on Sunday, King said the last-start win was nothing to get excited about, but was confident the brand of football could be replicated.

"I don't think what we displayed on the weekend was anything extraordinary," King said.

"I just think it's minimum standard as an AFL team and for AFL players.

"Their relentless pressure and determination and desperation for one another to play, that's organic, so there's no reason that can't happen again."

It's unlikely the Suns will make any changes to the 22 that defeated the Saints, with King saying he wanted to reward the winning group.

Sitting just one win and percentage outside the top eight, the Suns are still remarkably in the finals frame despite Dew's sacking and recent losses to top two Collingwood and Port Adelaide.

King said rather than looking at the ladder, his main aim was to ensure Gold Coast was a difficult team to play for each of its final six opponents.

"We've got a proud group of players and really strong, proud group of leaders who want to finish the year strongly," he said.

"What the result of that is, that's up to us.

Steven King looks on during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We can talk about what might happen, but I think if the boys can take their opportunities when they come … that becomes a reality, but until we do the work and string enough really solid performances together, that's just too far away to think about.

"Certainly, we're in the mix, we're only a game out."

King said the Suns had collectively addressed the expected cold weather in the nation's capital earlier in the week.

"My office has been open all week and I haven't had a player come in and say they're not willing to play," he said.

"We've just left it at that and we're looking forward to it."