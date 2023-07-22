Sydney has kept in touch with the top eight and all but put Fremantle's season to bed

Lance Franklin celebrates a goal during the R19 match between Sydney and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IF SYDNEY superstar Lance Franklin was saying farewell to Optus Stadium on Saturday night in his hometown return, the goalkicking champion did so in style with three goals in a 29-point win against Fremantle.

Franklin, who is yet to indicate if he will play on for a 19th season in 2024, was influential in the 16.9 (105) to 12.4 (76) win, which keeps the Swans' chances of climbing into the top eight alive.

The 36-year-old stepped up in the third quarter when the Dockers threatened to make a move, kicking two crucial goals to hold them at bay in what was an otherwise gritty performance from the hard-working Swans, who sit one win adrift of eighth-placed Richmond.

"I love it. It's where I'm from. You like to play well when you come back home in front of family and friends," Franklin told Fox Footy after the match. "I'm feeling alright for the oldest guy in the AFL. I'm just enjoying it for what it is."

A six-goal blitz at the start of the match was ultimately what separated the teams, with the 15th-placed Fremantle left to rue another slow start for its fifth loss on home soil this season.

The Dockers scrapped hard from there on but were never able to overcome the Swans' defensive pressure or get their attacking game rolling in a way that would allow them to mount a sustained comeback.

Big-bodied midfielders Luke Parker (31 disposals and eight clearances) and James Rowbottom (22 and five) combined for 25 contested possessions to spearhead the midfield.

In attack, the Swans had six players kick multiple goals, with Franklin and Will Hayward booting three each and Logan McDonald impressing in his return to WA with two.

Fremantle's standout player this season, Caleb Serong, was superb yet again with 31 disposals and a massive 10 clearances, including a game-high eight from the centre bounces, with the rest of Fremantle's midfield combining for five.

Small forward Lachie Schultz booted four goals, while ruckman Luke Jackson flourished in the No.1 role with a career-high 43 hitouts in the absence of No.1 big man Sean Darcy.

Fremantle's focus on eradicating its poor starts looked to be paying off in the opening minutes on Saturday night, playing perfect football for three-and-a-half minutes and racking up 18 disposals, two scoring shots and one goal before the Swans could touch the ball.

Their intent to attack was clear, and their skills were finely tuned. Then it all unravelled, conceding the next six goals as the Swans settled, got their hands on the contested ball and started turning the screws with their tackling pressure.

With Isaac Heeney converting on the run from 60m, Hayward slotting back-to-back set shots, and McDonald crumbing and snapping, the Swans were rolling and the pattern was set.

Danger man Tom Papley got his first on the back of a Fremantle turnover, highlighting the Swans' ability to punish their opponents' errors as they went to the first break with a 25-point lead.

The Dockers worked back into the contest through the second term, with young star Jye Amiss looking to ignite his team with a soaring pack mark and set shot goal. Every time the Dockers landed a punch, however, the Swans countered.

The game became chaotic in the second half, with Franklin stamping himself on the contest with two majors and setting up another for Papley with a precision inside 50.

The hectic nature of the quarter somehow suited Fremantle though, and the Dockers went inside 50 a massive 17 times to Sydney's eight for a return of four goals, cutting the margin to 29 points and giving themselves a chance.

As the Swans had done all night, however, every time Fremantle looked like gaining momentum in the final term, John Longmire's men would snuff it out quickly, leaving the Dockers to again rue a poor start that ultimately cost them.

Flexible mids swap roles for a reason

Sydney youngster Errol Gulden has been brilliant on a wing this season and is a standout option for All-Australian selectors to consider at the end of the season. He got his chance on the inside on Saturday night, however, attending 24 centre bounces, behind only Luke Parker (25) for the Swans. The rationale was to ease the load on Callum Mills, who entered the match banged up and was instead deployed on Gulden's wing. With a different role, Gulden had 22 disposals, eight score involvements, and five clearances, contributing strongly if not starring as he has often done on the outside this year.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during the R19 match between Sydney and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Amiss soars in rare Freo highlight

The rapid growth of young star Jye Amiss in 2023 has been the biggest positive to come out of Fremantle's season, and the WA gem gave fans reason to smile in a disappointing first half. In a crowded forward line that contained no leading lanes, Lachie Schultz was forced to bomb long to a pack halfway through the second quarter and hope his talls could do the rest. Amiss obliged, climbing over opponents Tom McCartin, Joel Amartey and Nick Blakey to take a spectacular grab on his chest. The 19-year-old went back and slotted his 32nd goal for the season.

Jackson the main man

With Fremantle's main big man Sean Darcy now at risk of missing the rest of the season, young star Luke Jackson has a chance to flourish in the role. His impact on Saturday night was significant, winning a majority of the game's hitouts with a career-best 43 and then impacting the game at ground level with 14 disposals. He made a fast start with seven first-quarter possessions, while his connection with Serong in the middle was a feature of the second and third quarters for Fremantle. While Josh Corbett provided a contest as a third tall forward, Jackson was missed in attack.

FREMANTLE 2.1 5.1 9.2 12.4 (76)

SYDNEY 6.2 10.5 13.7 16.9 (105)

GOALS

Fremantle: Schultz 4, Walters 2, Amiss, Brayshaw, Frederick, Sturt, Switkowski, Treacy

Sydney: Franklin 3, Hayward 3, McDonald 2, Mills 2, Papley 2, Heeney 2, Gulden, Warner

BEST

Fremantle: Serong, Schultz, Jackson, Ryan, Brayshaw, Henry

Sydney: Parker, Franklin, Rowbottom, Hayward, Papley, Gulden

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Ethan Stanley (replaced Matt Johnson at three-quarter time)

Sydney: Ryan Clarke (replaced Joel Amartey in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 42,433 at Optus Stadium