Nick Murray ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Sunday's narrow loss to Melbourne, scans have revealed

Nick Murray looks on during the R15 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at the MCG on June 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has received mixed news on the injury front, with defender Nick Murray rupturing his ACL but livewire forward Izak Rankine a chance to play again this season.

Murray landed awkwardly in a contest late in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to Melbourne, with scans on Monday confirming he will require a left knee reconstruction.

Murray is the second Crows defender to rupture his ACL this season, with Tom Doedee ruled out for the rest of the season early last month.

While Murray will miss the rest of the season and is set to be sidelined for a sizeable chunk of 2024, there's better news for Rankine, who is expected to miss up to a month but could still play again this season.

Rankine suffered what looked to be a serious hamstring in the last quarter against the Demons, but scans have shown minimal tendon damage.

Learn More 00:51

"Obviously it's shattering news for Nick and the team," Crows high performance boss Darren Burgess said.

"He's been in great form and taken significant steps in his development in the past three years.

"Knowing the player he is, he will attack his rehab with the right attitude and be back bigger and better.

Learn More 18:39

"While it's disappointing to lose Izak, fortunately there was little to no tendon involvement, so he will begin his rehab process and we anticipate that being 3-4 weeks before he returns to play.

"Izak has had hamstring injuries in the past, so he knows what is required with his rehabilitation and will work closely with our medical team to get back."

The Crows, who sit in 13th spot and are six points outside the top eight, will face Port Adelaide in the Showdown this weekend before games against Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and West Coast.