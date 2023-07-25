Lincoln McCarthy and Brisbane's forwards have made it their mission to step up defensively

Lincoln McCarthy tackles Lachlan Sholl during Brisbane's clash against Adelaide in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PERHAPS no one encapsulates Brisbane's commitment on defence in 2023 more than half-forward Lincoln McCarthy.

After bowing out in last year's preliminary final to Geelong, the Lions made it their mission to apply themselves defensively as much as they did with their high-powered attack.

Following Saturday's win over the Cats at the Gabba, coach Chris Fagan revealed how his team drew inspiration from the 'Redeem Team' documentary during the pre-season, centred on the United States' 2008 Olympic basketball team.

The seemingly unbeatable Americans were rolled at the 2004 Games by Argentina, and led by superstar Kobe Bryant, made a commitment to ensure it didn't happen again in 2008.

"They'd lost their way, and all the big guns bought into defence, and they ended up winning the gold medal," Fagan said.

"It's been a bit of a theme of ours during the year – if it's good enough for them, it's good enough for us."

Alex Keath is tackled by Charlie Cameron during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Brisbane in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

And McCarthy has, among many, been responsible for a tighter, more disciplined approach to that side of Brisbane's game.

Like half-forwards from recent premiers – Brad Close and Gryan Miers (Geelong), Alex Neal-Bullen and Charlie Spargo (Melbourne), and Kane Lambert and Jason Castagna (Richmond) – McCarthy has worked hard up and down the ground, with and without the ball.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast, the 29-year-old said the investment in defence was a whole team approach.

"Just because you're a forward, doesn't mean we can't invest in defence," he said.

"Essentially, we're the front line of defence. When the ball is in our 50, we've got to stop it from leaving.

"I think we had to lift to be honest, in a defensive way, and make sure that we all stay really connected with the other two lines, the mids and the defenders, and make life easy for them.

"I think we've seen a lot of progress in that regard. We've really invested in that."

Purely on points conceded – which is just one metric for defence – the Lions are ranked fifth this year compared to 10th in 2022.

They had conceded just one goal by the 20-minute mark of the third quarter to Geelong to highlight their discipline.

In four of their past five matches, the Lions have conceded eight goals or less.

Cam Rayner tackles Jack Steele during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

McCarthy said the forward line had been more strategic this season in how to set the ground up, with himself, Charlie Cameron, Cam Rayner and Zac Bailey being a little more selective in their approach.

"Prior to this year, maybe us smalls would jump for balls that weren't potentially ours to be going for, and then that would leave the front of the contest really bare, and sides could just run straight out down the other end," he said.

"And we couldn't put pressure on that. That puts the defence under a lot of pressure.

"I think as we've played together a bit longer, we've practised some different methods around the contest.

"Our big guys can fly, or it might be a little guy that can fly, but it's just whoever's in the best spot to actually compete at that time and the rest of the guys hold their spot, get to work on the floor if the ball hits the ground and then we can be that front layer of defence."