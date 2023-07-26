Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Isaac Smith, Jack Payne, Dylan Stephens. Pictures: AFL Photos

Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

PAYNE TRAIN GATHERS STEAM

BRISBANE is in talks to lock away improved defender Jack Payne, with the Lions moving to secure the club's former Academy graduate to a long-term extension.

Payne still has one season to run on the three-year deal he signed in 2021, but it's understood discussions are progressing over a significant extension that will tie him to the Lions for the foreseeable future.

Jack Payne in action during the R7 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at the Gabba on April 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The imposing 23-year-old has become a mainstay in Brisbane's premiership push this season, playing in all but one game and forming a formidable defensive partnership with fellow Lions Academy star Harris Andrews.

Drafted to Brisbane with pick No.54 in 2017, Payne endured an injury-hit start to his AFL career but has since played 44 games across six seasons and has already featured a career-high 17 times in 2023.

His imminent re-signing is set to continue a spree of contract calls for Brisbane recently with the club also announcing extensions for James Madden (2024), Callum Ah Chee (2025), Henry Smith (2026) and Jaspa Fletcher (2026). – Riley Beveridge

CATS PREMIERSHIP WINNER MULLS FUTURE

GEELONG'S Norm Smith medallist from last year, Isaac Smith, will use the next few weeks to decide his plans for 2024 as he comes to the end of his deal with the Cats.

Smith's switch from Hawthorn to rivals Geelong at the end of 2020 has been a major success, with the wingman starring in the Cats' premiership win over Sydney last year.

After joining as a free agent from the Hawks, Smith added another year to his deal last September for 2023, with that contract to expire at the end of this season.

Smith has remained a consistent member of the Cats' line-up this season as they strive to hold a top-eight position, but turns 35 at the end of this year.

The four-time flag winner will spend the last block of the season to consider his plans for 2024 in conjunction with the Cats. – Callum Twomey

Isaac Smith in action during the round 16 match between Sydney and Geelong at Sydney Cricket Ground on June 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SWAN GATHERS INTEREST

SYDNEY midfielder Dylan Stephens' future is undecided with the hard runner unlikely to make a contract call until the end of the season.

The Swans had started talks on a new deal earlier this season for the out-of-contract player, but those discussions have been paused as he has dipped out of Sydney's line-up.

After playing 15 games last season, including the Swans' run to the Grand Final, Stephens played the first seven games of this season but has managed only two appearances since, the last as the tactical substitute in round 14 against Brisbane.

The 22-year-old, who was the No.5 pick for Sydney at the 2019 AFL Draft, previously caught interest from clubs in 2021 before he re-signed for two seasons through to the end of 2023.

Clubs are again monitoring his contract situation at the Swans. – Callum Twomey

Dylan Stephens greets fans after the R2 match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SANDERS SPEAKS ON KANGAS

POTENTIAL top-10 pick Ryley Sanders has praised North Melbourne's Next Generation Academy program, but says he's comfortable going anywhere in this year's AFL Draft as the club seeks to gain access to pre-list the talented Tasmanian midfielder.

Sanders has significantly elevated his draft stocks after winning the Larke Medal and being named captain of the under-18s All-Australian team, having spearheaded the Allies to a first ever national championships title earlier this month.

Ryley Sanders with his Larke Medal as MVP in the U18 Championships in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The hard-running onballer averaged 35.5 disposals and a goal per game across the national carnival, with the Kangaroos currently in the process of adding Sanders, who has an Indigenous background, to their Next Generation Academy system.

The struggling North Melbourne is hopeful of gaining access to pre-list Sanders as part of an AFL assistance package and, speaking to AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, he said he has been in contact with the club for a number of years.

"Obviously, it's good that North Melbourne is keen on me. I'd be happy to go anywhere, whether it's North Melbourne or wherever I end up going. I'd just be happy to get a chance on an AFL list," Sanders told Gettable.

"I've been talking to North Melbourne since I was 15, so they've always been good to me. If I ever need anything, they always say to just let them know. They have always been good to me."

Sanders already has a number of links to North Melbourne, with his close friend and former Sandringham Dragons teammate Harry Sheezel recruited to the club with the No.3 pick in last year's draft.

"He is honestly one of my best mates," Sanders said.

"He's a superstar. I reckon he should win the Rising Star. He's one of the best young players in the competition, but he's so humble. He always checks in on me and asks how I'm going. If I ever need anything, he's already been through what I'm going through.

"His season has been phenomenal. Last year, he was more of a full-forward. He'd have 15 touches but kick three, four, or five goals. But he's transformed and he's a real accumulator now. He's been having 30-odd every week, which is crazy." – Riley Beveridge

CROWS TO ADD ANOTHER SIGNATURE

ADELAIDE ticked off another major list decision this week by re-signing Taylor Walker for 2024 and now Lachie Murphy is the next player in line to secure an extension.

The Crows are understood to be finalising a two-year deal that will take the 24-year-old through to free agency at the end of 2025.

Murphy has played 93 games for Adelaide since arriving at West Lakes via pick No.38 in the rookie draft at the end of 2017.

Lachie Murphy in action during the R18 match between Adelaide and GWS at Adelaide Oval on July 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite the arrival of Izak Rankine and Josh Rachele in recent times, Murphy has retained a spot in Matthew Nicks' forward line, featuring in 17 of 18 games so far in 2023.

Adelaide list boss Justin Reid has been busy in recent months, re-signing Rachele and Jake Soligo until the end of 2029, as well as extending father-son selection Max Michalanney and Tasmanian Chayce Jones.

In-demand free agent Tom Doedee is still yet to make a decision on his future but there is growing confidence he will remain at the club, while Rory Sloane is keen to play on in 2024. – Josh Gabelich

EXPERIENCED ROO PLANS FOR 2024

VETERAN midfielder Liam Shiels is set to remain at Arden Street in 2024, but it remains to be seen in what capacity.

The three-time premiership player retired at the end of last season following 255 games for Hawthorn, but has since proven he has more to give at AFL level after linking up with Alastair Clarkson at North Melbourne.

Shiels has played 16 games for the Kangaroos and provided leadership and experience to a side that has struggled through another season.

Around his on-field work, Shiels has worked with North Melbourne’s recruiting team, alongside list manager Brady Rawlings, veteran recruiter Scott Clayton and national recruiting manager Will Thursfield.

Liam Shiels kicks the ball during the R19 match between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Shiels has ramped up that work across the past couple of months, focusing on the under-18 national championships, with an eye to a future in list management, much like former premiership teammate Jarryd Roughead.

It is understood that if Shiels doesn't play on next season, the 32-year-old will slot into a recruiting role inside Kangaroos HQ that could also involve some development coaching.

North Melbourne is expected to have a high list turnover at the end of this season with a handful of veterans out of contract, including Jack Ziebell, Todd Goldstein and Aaron Hall, while Ben Cunnington is contracted for next year but likely to call time on his decorated career. Rookie pair Kayne Turner and Dan Howe have struggled to cement a spot in North's best 23 this year and are unlikely to secure new deals at Arden Street. – Josh Gabelich

HARLEY TO DON THE SASH

PROSPECTIVE No.1 pick Harley Reid is expected to play for Essendon's VFL side next week as his season hits its final block.

Reid was named in the under-18 All-Australian side for the second straight year after his impressive carnival for Vic Country before having last week off under the Coates Talent League fixture.

This weekend he will line up for the Bendigo Pioneers, with a view to playing for the Bombers potentially the following week in the VFL side.

Harley Reid kicks the ball during the U18 Boys Championships match between Vic Country and Vic Metro at Ikon Park on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid trained with Essendon during the pre-season through the AFL Academy program, where he impressed with his tenacity and smarts in match practice.

He has already played two games with Carlton's VFL side earlier this season, where the game-changer set things up from half-back in his second appearance.

A number of Victorian draft prospects have tasted VFL action at stages this year, with potential top-five pick Zane Duursma playing his second game for Casey Demons last week, while Sandringham Dragons prospect Harvey Johnston played for Collingwood's VFL side last weekend as well.

In coming weeks Nate Caddy (Carlton VFL) and George Stevens (Geelong VFL) could also taste the higher level. – Callum Twomey

BAUER POWER CONTINUES AT TIGERS

RICHMOND is set to sign promising utility Jacob Bauer to a two-year deal.

Talks progressed on a new deal for Bauer prior to his AFL debut against the Swans earlier this month, with the Tigers nearing an agreement on a multi-year extension that will take the youngster through to 2025.

Bauer, who rose to prominence after kicking two after-the-siren winning goals in four matches at VFL level, had impressed playing as both a 192cm marking forward and intercept defender in Richmond's reserves side.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN!!!



For the second time this season, Jacob Bauer nails a goal after the final siren to win the game for Richmond VFL

He made his AFL debut against Sydney, but was unfortunately forced to be substituted out of the game after just 78 seconds having hurt his hamstring with only his second kick of the match. The Tigers are hopeful he will return this weekend.

Bauer was a mid-season rookie pick for Richmond in 2022. – Riley Beveridge

CLUB FOCUS TURNS TO COMBINE

NOMINATIONS for this year's national Draft Combine will come from clubs in coming weeks as the annual athletic testing returns to its usual timeslot.

Last year the three-day Combine was held a week later and in the middle of the trade period due to the later finishing WAFL season.

However, that will not be a clash this year, with the Combine set to be staged the week after the AFL Grand Final, where it has been held (barring the COVID-interrupted years) over a long period.

Players compete in the 2km time trial during the Victorian Draft Combine on October 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The three-day Combine will run from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8, with athletic testing again set to be staged at Margaret Court Arena and the 2km time trial at the AIA Centre.

Draft prospects invited to the national Combine are based on the number of nominations put forward by each club, with those who do not secure enough nominations then invited to the state screenings around the country. – Callum Twomey

FUTURE PROSPECTS TO SHOW THEIR WARES

SCOUTS are always looking ahead and there will be eyes on the national under-12s carnival starting next week.

The under-12s program has been a strong feeder for draftees for many years, including this year's draft class – Harley Reid, Zane Duursma, Nick Watson, George Stevens, Nate Caddy and Darcy Wilson were all picked in the side in 2017.

This year there are a number of interesting bloodlines set to feature. Olli Steinfort (son of Carl), Ray Lonie (son of Nathan) and Arli Walker (son of Andrew) have all been selected in the Victorian squad, with Walker's son Cody also in the under-15s Victorian team.

The former Blue played for Victoria's under-12s side in 1998 before being Carlton's No.2 pick at the 2004 AFL Draft.

Alfie Rowley is also in the under-12s and is the grand-nephew of Melbourne great Ron Barassi, while Sid McLachlan, the son of outgoing AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan, is also in the Victorian team.

The carnival will start on August 6 and run through to August 11 in Lavington, New South Wales. – Callum Twomey