The Bombers' positive direction under fresh leadership helped Mason Redman make the decision to re-sign

Mason Redman celebrates a goal during the round 11 clash between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium, May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RE-SIGNED Essendon defender Mason Redman admits there is a strong chance he would've made a different decision on his future a year ago.

Redman this week knocked back free agency offers and inked a new five-year contract with the Bombers.

The 25-year-old defender, from regional South Australia, attracted strong interest from Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

He carefully considered his options in the wake of Essendon's troubled period on and off the field last year.

But Redman said he was ultimately swayed by the club's new positive direction under the fresh leadership of coach Brad Scott and chief executive Craig Vozzo.

"The club's in a very different place to what it was last year and it's lucky I wasn't in a position to make a decision (then)," Redman told reporters on Wednesday.

Mason Redman celebrates with Essendon fans after the win over Carlton in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm glad that I wasn't because the direction that the club's going in now is something that I really believe in."

Essendon sacked Ben Rutten as coach after missing the finals last year and botched the initial appointment of a new chief executive, with Andrew Thorburn lasting just one day in the role.

But Redman said Scott and Vozzo had put the Bombers back on track as the club seeks to end a finals win drought that dates back to 2004.

"Everything from the top down now feels like it's focused towards football ... and that filters down to the playing group," Redman said.

"It doesn't seem like there's as many distractions this year and our sole focus is to play footy and win footy games.

"That translates on the field, so it's a really good environment and I'm sure it's only going to grow with those guys at the forefront."

Brad Scott speaks to his players during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott was thrilled to have Redman commit his future to Essendon but insisted he didn't put pressure on the All-Australian candidate to stay in red and black.

The coach is taking the same approach with out-of-contract midfield star Darcy Parish, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Geelong.

"He's got a really big decision to make," Scott said.

"He's entitled, and I believe he should, assess all his options and make the decision that's best for him.

"We'll hold up our end of the bargain as a club and I hope we get the right result for us.

"But the best way to go about these things, in my opinion, is to assess all your options and make a decision without being coerced or blackmailed."