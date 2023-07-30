RICHMOND continues its push towards a finals berth when it takes on Melbourne in a Sunday afternoon blockbuster at the MCG.
Both sides are riding three-game winning streaks into what shapes as an important encounter.
Richmond: Matthew Coulthard
Melbourne: Joel Smith
Mid-season rookie selection Matthew Coulthard will start as the Tigers' sub, while utility Joel Smith is the Demons' starting sub.
Brodie Grundy has been left out of Melbourne's side for a third successive week, with the Demons ultimately preferring tall swingman Harrison Petty instead.
James Harmes also comes into the side in place of injured midfielder Tom Sparrow, while the Tigers are unchanged after Jayden Short withdrew from the side on Friday after originally being named on Thursday night.
Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
The final game of the round sees West Coast (1-17) and North Melbourne (2-16) meet at Optus Stadium.
Both the Eagles and Kangaroos have lost their past 16 games, and neither will get a better opportunity to finally put another win on the board.
North Melbourne has named mid-season rookie draftee Robert Hansen jnr to make his debut. The Roos also welcome back co-captain Jy Simpkin and tough utility Kayne Turner. Daniel Howe, Cooper Harvey, Liam Shiels and Jack Ziebell are all out of the 22.
The Eagles lose injured skipper Luke Shuey (hamstring) again, as well as the suspended Sam Petrevski-Seton. Luke Edwards comes into the side.
Hawthorn v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: James Blanck
St Kilda: Jade Gresham