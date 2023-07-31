Adam Cerra will miss up to three weeks in a blow for the Blues

Adam Cerra looks on during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will be without gun midfielder Adam Cerra for at least the next fortnight due to a hamstring strain.

Cerra suffered the injury during the Blues' 17-point win over Collingwood on Friday night, having only just returned from hamstring tightness.

Carlton confirmed on Monday that the 23-year-old would be sidelined for the next two to three weeks.

Cerra had made a brilliant start to the win over the Magpies with 20 disposals and six clearances.

It is yet another blow to the Blues' midfield with Sam Walsh (hamstring) also sidelined.

The Blues also confirmed Matt Kennedy (knee) was aiming to return to running this week.

Meanwhile, Geelong has confirmed Mark Blicavs suffered a high grade hamstring strain in its loss to Fremantle, while Tom Hawkins' was a minor strain.

Carlton has won six straight games to breathe life into its season ahead of facing St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues are 10-1-8 and sit a game clear inside the top eight.