Aaron Hall has announced his retirement after 12 seasons across two clubs

Aaron Hall runs out with his children ahead of his 150th match during the R13 clash between North Melbourne and GWS at Marvel Stadium on June 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne veteran Aaron Hall will hang up the boots immediately after announcing his retirement on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has been restricted to just six matches this season after managing an Achilles issue over the past few months, and will finish his career with a total of 161 appearances over 12 seasons.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

“I'll look back in time and I'll be proud of the resilience I've shown to be able to get through and forge a career," Hall reflected.

“You're not promised anything in footy. You're not promised silverware, you're not promised wins. But what you can do is give everything you can.

“When you're an old fossil like me and you're standing in front of everyone saying goodbye, you can wholeheartedly say you've given everything.

“I've had a blast. I could never have dreamed of this and I'm looking forward to the next phase of my life."

Learn More 00:42

Hall played 103 games and kicked 76 goals for Gold Coast between 2012 and 2018, becoming one of the competition's most dangerous players with his speed and penetrating kick.

He arrived at Arden Street during the 2018 trade period and managed six games in his first year with the Roos but played 15 of a possible 18 in the COVID-affected 2020 season.

A switch into the backline the following season breathed new life into his career, finishing fourth in the club's best and fairest award in 2021.

Aaron Hall in action during the R10 match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne general manager of football Todd Viney paid tribute to Hall's selflessness over his entire career.

"Aaron has battled more injuries than most across his career, but what has never wavered is his want for the team to be better," Viney said.

"Football has been a big part of Aaron's life for a long period of time and he's made a significant contribution to the North Melbourne Football Club.

"These decisions aren't easy to make, but Aaron has done so with the support of his family and the club. We wish Aaron and his family the best as they embark on their next chapter."

Hall was selected by the Suns with pick No.7 in the 2012 pre-season draft.

He is the second Kangaroo to call it quits in the past week, with former captain Jack Ziebell also announcing his retirement.