Port Adelaide is facing possible sanctions from the AFL after club doctor Mark Fisher's decision not to put Aliir Aliir through a concussion test last weekend

Aliir Aliir and Lachie Jones feel worse for wear during the R20 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley concedes Mark Fisher made a "big mistake" not putting Aliir Aliir through a concussion test but has thrown his support behind the club doctor.

Power officials have come under intense scrutiny during what Hinkley said had been a "tough week" for the club, which is facing AFL sanction over the response to Aliir's head clash with teammate Lachie Jones.

"We have had some issues that we'd much rather not have had but they are certainly being dealt with the best they can possibly be dealt with," Hinkley told reporters on Thursday.

Jones was substituted out of the Showdown loss to Adelaide last Saturday night because of a migraine, but Aliir returned to the field.

Fisher has since conceded the 28-year-old should have been put through a concussion test immediately after his head knock.

"It's a big mistake, but no one sets out to make any mistake in whatever type of job we do, particularly as a doctor," Hinkley said.

Learn More 00:37

"He's doing his absolute best and has done great service for this footy club for a long, long period of time.

"We understand concussion's a massive issue and everyone's working towards a better outcome for concussion."

Hinkley said Fisher will be on regular duties when Port Adelaide attempts to arrest its three-match losing skid in a clash with Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday,

"It's a really tough question to be throwing out, 'Do we lack trust in Mark Fisher?'. That's not the case at all," Hinkley said.

Aliir Aliir is seen on the bench after colliding with Lachie Jones during the R20 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He himself has said he got it wrong and we should be able to go, 'You know what, he's got a lot of runs on the board'.

"He's done a lot of good things in his profession that we should give him some respect for."

Hinkley said Aliir and Jones are both feeling "pretty good" in their recoveries from the collision, having shown some delayed symptoms consistent with concussion.

"Unfortunately they're both in the concussion protocols so they'll be unavailable to play (against Geelong)," Hinkley said.

"But the right thing is they do have the rest and we get them back fit and ready to go next week."