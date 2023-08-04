The Power have withdrawn two important players from their team to face the Cats

Charlie Dixon in pain after a knock to his knee during Port Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CHARLIE Dixon and Kane Farrell will miss Port Adelaide's important clash against Geelong on Saturday night.

With ruckman Scott Lycett to undergo surgery on his knee, the Power were dealt further blows as Dixon (foot) and Farrell (illness) were withdrawn from their team to face the Cats at GMHBA Stadium.

Ollie Lord and Francis Evans come into Port's selected side, while Jase Burgoyne and Hugh Jackson were added to its emergency list.

Lycett, 30, will have an operation to clean out the meniscus in his left knee after dealing with soreness in recent weeks.

A timeline for his return will be confirmed in coming days.

With Sam Hayes (shoulder) also sidelined, the Power are set to rely on 20-year-old ruck Dante Visentini against the Cats.

Port has also lost Mitch Georgiades (knee) for the season, while Aliir Aliir and Lachie Jones will miss at least this week through concussion.

The AFL handed Port a $100,000 fine for breaching the League's concussion management guidelines after a head clash between Aliir and Jones during last week's Showdown.

The Power have lost three straight games to be under pressure to hold onto second place with four matches remaining this season.