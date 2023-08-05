Matt Crouch celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE was challenged but did enough to keep its finals hopes alive after securing a 28-point victory over Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.

The Crows were dominant early before the Suns rallied in the second half, but the home side pulled away in the final quarter to record the 13.11 (89) to 9.7 (61) victory.

The Adelaide Oval hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Suns - in their 11 matches at the venue, they are yet to register a win.

Gold Coast was caught napping in the opening term, with Adelaide booting five goals to nothing in a sharp start from the Crows.

It took until 10-minute mark of the second term for the Suns to register their first major, but by then, Adelaide had already raced out to a solid six-goal lead.

The Suns were much better after half-time, kicking six of the next seven to reel the margin back within two kicks, but Adelaide steadied to hold on for the important win.

The loss has all but drawn a line through the Suns' hopes of reaching a maiden finals series this season. They are in 14th spot and are one-and-a-half games and significant percentage adrift from the eight - and could be even further out by the end of the round.

ADELAIDE 5.2 8.4 8.11 13.11 (89)

GOLD COAST 0.3 3.6 6.6 9.7 (61)

GOALS

Adelaide: Fogarty 3, McAdam 3, Walker 2, Crouch, Dawson, Keays, Murphy, Soligo

Gold Coast: Casboult 2, King 2, Lukosius 2, Ellis, Macpherson, Rowell

BEST

Adelaide: Hinge, Laird, Crouch, Fogarty, Dawson, McAdam

Gold Coast: Witts, Ainsworth, Powell, Farrar, Atkins, Anderson

INJURIES

Adelaide: Jones (foot)

Gold Coast: Powell (leg)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Rory Sloane (replaced Chayce Jones in the third quarter)

Gold Coast: James Tsitas (replaced Elijah Hollands in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval