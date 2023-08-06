The match review is in for round 21's Saturday matches

Brett Daniels and Jake Lloyd come together during the match between GWS and Sydney in R21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will be without small forwards Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels for next week's crucial match against Port Adelaide, while Sydney's Braeden Campbell has also copped a one-week ban.

Daniels has copped a week for collecting Swans defender Jake Lloyd late in Saturday night's bruising Sydney derby at Giants Stadium.

The Giants small forward was trying to pressure Lloyd who had gathered the ball, but as he went by appeared to collect him high with a forearm or shoulder. Lloyd stayed down for a few seconds before getting to his feet to take his free kick. He left the field a few minutes later to be assessed but returned to the field to play the game out.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian graded the incident careless, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-week ban.

Bedford copped a similar grading for a sling tackle in the second quarter.

After Swan Ollie Florent took the ball from a stoppage, Bedford grabbed him from behind, pinned his arms and tackled him to the ground, with Florent's head making contact with the turf.

Bedford was awarded a free kick for holding the ball, and Florent played out the game, but the Giant has still been rubbed out.

Campbell was banned for rough conduct on Lachie Whitfield, with the Swan collecting the Giant high in an incident in the first quarter.

In other games, West Coast's Bailey Williams copped a week for rough conduct for an incident involving Essendon's Mason Redman.

Collingwood's Beau McCreery and Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones have both been fined, for striking and tripping respectively.