AFL Community Noticeboard

  1. Come and PLAY – it could be your lucky day!

    To celebrate the launch of AFL PLAY, thousands of lime green Sherrin footballs will drop at locations around the country, giving fans a chance to win prizes

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  2. AFL Community Camps locked in for 2024

    The AFL is pleased to confirm the schedule for the 2024 Community Camp program, with teams heading to regional communities across Australia throughout the pre-season

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  3. Transatlantic Cup set for Canada in August 2024

    The 2024 Transatlantic Cup will be played in Canada from August 2-11

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  4. Stars unite to celebrate wheelchair footy

    Darcy Moore, Toby Greene and AFL CEO Andrew Dillon were among the big names taking the court in an All-Star wheelchair footy game

  5. Expanded state league rep footy for NSW/ACT, Qld, Tas in 2024

    Men and women competing at the top levels of state league football in New South Wales/ACT, Queensland and Tasmania will have the opportunity to be part of an expanded representative football program in 2024

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  6. 2023 BHP Community Coach of the Year

    The AFL and BHP congratulate Kellie Nolan from the Maroubra Saints Junior Football Club in New South Wales on winning the 2023 BHP Community Coach of the Year award

    AFLW
    AFL HQ

  7. Doing it for the kids: Vietnam Swans duo to take on 2000km trek

    Vietnam Swans Jake Norris and Sean Down will embark on a 2000km fundraising walk for underprivileged Vietnamese children in December

  8. A message from AFL CEO Andrew Dillon to community football

    The League CEO has penned an open letter to everyone involved in community football around the country

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  9. $8m facilities fund to kick goals for SA community footy

    As part of the legacy of the state being the first to host AFL Gather Round, South Australia has received a funding boost for community football facilities

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  10. NAB AFL Superkick is here

    NAB AFL Superkick will offer one-hour sessions consisting of engaging skill games and activities followed by match play

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  11. Teamwork and trust drives Vic Metro to 2023 AFL Wheelchair title

    Vic Metro captain Judeland Antony has hailed his side's trust and belief after winning the 2023 Toyota AFL Wheelchair Championships

  12. Tassie talent set for turbo boost from 2024

    Talent pathways for young footballers in Tasmania will be among the country's best as the AFL invests $500,000 a year into developing the state's homegrown talent

    AFL
    AFL HQ

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.