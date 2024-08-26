Despite losing the Western Bulldogs captaincy, Ellie Blackburn is relishing the opportunity to support new skipper Deanna Berry

(L-R): Ellie Blackburn, Tamara Hyett and Deanna Berry pose for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' team photo day on August 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DESPITE plenty of on and off-field changes at the Western Bulldogs over the AFLW off-season, one stood out.

Coach Nathan Burke resigning after a season in which he panned his players in three post-match press conferences? Not a total surprise.

Several players seeking trades after a difficult season in which the Dogs won one match? Fair enough.

Appointing a general manager of women's football after the role was vacant for two years? Makes sense.

Naming a new captain while the old one is still around and hasn't stepped down? Hang on a sec.

After six seasons at the helm, Ellie Blackburn, who captained the Bulldogs to their 2018 flag and consistently led from the front as a champion of the game, was replaced as skipper in July after a new leadership selection process was introduced ahead of the 2024 season.

Taking the reins from Blackburn - who is the sole member of the Dogs' inaugural list still at the club - is close friend Deanna Berry, a player without Blackburn's profile but with plenty of tenacity and respect from the playing group, not least from Blackburn herself.

"I think the most important thing is that 'De' and I have a great relationship, and we have for quite a long period of time, we've known each other for a very long time, played a lot of footy together, so we know how each other work and operate on the field and then off the field as well," Blackburn told AFL.com.au.

"It's really important to me that I see her be able to be be successful, and enjoy the role and not lose herself in it too much.

"We've got a great connection too, so we can support each other in that.

"Whether it's at the club or away from the club, whatever that looks like, I'll make sure that she can be the most successful leader that she can be."

Berry, who joined the Dogs' leadership group last season, has evolved as a leader since joining the Dogs ahead of the 2018 season, including coaching a suburban men's side during the AFLW off-seasons.

"Something that we've spoken about, particularly over the last couple of years, is leadership in quite some depth and detail," Blackburn said of Berry's thirst to grow as a leader.

"Obviously, last year she was able to come into the leadership group for the first time, and and I know over the off-season, she's worked on it quite a fair bit and put a lot of work into it.

"So to see her take over the reins is a really exciting opportunity for her, and something that I'll continue to support her in."

Blackburn will serve as Berry's vice-captain, with youngsters Isabelle Pritchard, Isabella Grant, Jess Fitzgerald joining the leadership group alongside veteran Elle Bennetts.

"It's great to see some of the young talent coming through be able to step up in a in a leadership capacity," Blackburn said of the young pups.

"It's great to see not just De take over the captaincy side of things, to see players that I've worked with for a long period of time since they've come into the program, the likes of [Isabelle] Pritchard, Izzy Grant, Jess Fitzgerald, obviously taking the leap this year to jump into our leadership group.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Ellie Blackburn pose for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' team photo day on August 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think the time's right for those girls to step up and be be our next crop of leaders coming through.

"It's an opportunity for me to take a step back and still support from the sidelines and play more of a mentoring role personally."

With a new captain, new coach, new players, new list manager, new women's footy GM, the new-look Bulldogs travel to the ACT during AFLW week one to face Greater Western Sydney at Manuka Oval on Saturday.