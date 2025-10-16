Who will be crowned the best young player in the AFLW?

L-R: Ash Centra, Zippy Fish, Sophie McKay. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE TENTH season of AFLW has seen some of the best young talent break through and barely look out of place next to some of the competition's most established stars.

But as awards season draws closer, just who will be crowned the best of the bunch and named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star for 2025?

Read on to see who the frontrunners are for this year's accolade.

ZIPPY FISH

In the space of just nine games, Zippy Fish has embedded herself into the memory banks of fans across the nation, and not just due to her catchy name.

The 19-year-old, top-five draft pick has gone beyond the hype attached to her name and produced a sensational debut season across half-back and midfield, which perhaps has her as the favourite for this year's Telstra AFLW Rising Star.

Zippy Fish in action during the AFLW R3 match between Sydney and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Equipped with explosive pace and the ability to connect the Swans' defence to attack, the running defender is No.1 in the League for rebound-50s, third for metres gained and second for Sydney's total disposals with an average of 22 per game.

From her first match, Fish was already making records with an equal-best 26 disposals, before going one better the following week to earn a Rising Star nomination in round two.

It's staggering to think Fish only picked up footy a few short years ago. Imagine what she could achieve in another couple of seasons.

Learn More 00:47

POPPY SCHOLZ

There's already been one Scholz who has clinched the Rising Star, and Poppy Scholz is every chance to make it two in as many years.

The younger sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda, Poppy Scholz has slotted seamlessly into Carlton's defensive unit and has been an important cog in the Blues' push towards finals football.

Poppy Scholz during the AFLW R7 match between Carlton and Fremantle at Ikon Park on September 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

An intercepting key back taken at pick No.6 at last year's draft, Scholz has impressed through her aerial ability, strength overhead and composure under pressure (75 per cent disposal efficiency) to help the Blues backline thrive.

Although predominantly a defender by trade, the multi-skilled talent earned her nomination against North Melbourne, in which she featured at both ends of the ground.

Executing a team role week after week, commendable consistency and with an impressive skillset to boot, expect Scholz to poll well on the AFLW's night of nights.

Learn More 00:33

SOPHIE MCKAY

The role of a half-forward often flies under the radar, but Sophie McKay has garnered plenty of attention off the back of her dazzling debut year.

Although entering the League as a father-daughter recruit and sister of current Carlton captain Abbie, McKay has nevertheless carved a name out for herself and subsequently thrived amid the Blues' charge towards November.

Sophie McKay celebrates a goal during the AFLW R4 match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Averaging 11 disposals and just under a goal per game, the forward/midfielder has stood out in multiple appearances through her hard running, sharp hands and aggressive tackling; all of which were on display in round four against the Bulldogs which culminated in her Rising Star nomination.

It's been an eye-catching campaign from the young Blue, and one that is firmly in the frame to be recognised in just a few weeks' time.

Learn More 01:28

HAVANA HARRIS

Havana Harris is going be to be an absolute handful for opposition defenders in a few seasons. After just nine games, she's starting to show glimpses of just how much of a forward weapon she could become.

Taken at pick No.2 at last year's draft, Harris has lined up for every game to date in her debut season and has already shouldered a great deal of responsibility as the focal point of the Suns' attack.

Havana Harris celebrates a goal during the AFLW R4 match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

She hasn't wilted under the weight, however. With nine majors to her name - the highest total for Gold Coast this season - and armed with an impressive vertical leap and commanding presence when on the lead, the 182cm forward is sure to be in the conversation to claim top honours.

Described this year as the competition's "footy unicorn", a nod for the Rising Star would be the fitting salute for a magical debut season.

Learn More 00:42

ASH CENTRA

Ash Centra fast became a trendsetter when her now-iconic 'Centra Bounce' captivated the entire football world. Now a short few months later, the No.1 draft pick could be making new waves across the competition with the Rising Star to her name.

A clean user with ball in hand, the versatile Magpie's debut season has her on top of the table for Collingwood's score involvements (24) and goals (six), having spent her time between the forward line and midfield as she builds towards becoming one of the competition's most explosive match-winners.

Ash Centra celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Centra showcased her best traits in her captivating performance against Hawthorn in round five, which netted her two goals, 18 disposals and a nomination for the Rising Star to boot.

Despite Collingwood's two-win season to-date, Centra has been a positive force in her eight matches this year to emphasise there's a great deal to look forward to from the youngster in the seasons to come.

Learn More 00:29

KAITLYN SRHOJ

Kaitlyn Srhoj is one of just a handful of players to receive dual Rising Star nominations, however she could find herself in more esteemed company should she take out Rising Star honours by season's end.

The No.3 draft pick from the 2023 NAB AFLW Draft is coming home with a wet sail with two of her best career performances transpiring in the past fortnight against St Kilda and Geelong; the former of which earned her a second career nomination.

Kaitlyn Srhoj celebrates a goal during the AFLW R2 match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Having been a reliable force for the struggling Giants across the entirety of the season, the Western Australian recruit already has several club distinctions to her name, chief among them GWS' Rising Star Award in 2024.

Charting in her side's top three for the majority of midfield metrics, Srhoj's consistency could see her several votes sway her way when it comes time to announce this year's winner.

Learn More 00:46

2025 TELSTRA AFLW RISING STAR NOMINEES

Round one: Lucia Painter (West Coast)

Round two: Zippy Fish (Sydney)

Round three: Havana Harris (Gold Coast)

Round four: Sophie McKay (Carlton)

Round five: Ash Centra (Collingwood)

Round six: Poppy Scholz (Carlton)

Round seven: Brooke Boileau (Adelaide)

Round eight: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Round nine: Jess Rentsch (West Coast)