Essendon ruck Andrew Phillips will call time on his AFL career at the end of the season

Andrew Phillips during Essendon's clash with Carlton in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RUCK journeyman Andrew Phillips has announced he will retire from the AFL at the end of the season.

After 12 seasons at three AFL clubs, the 32-year-old informed his Essendon teammates on Tuesday morning that he will hang up the boots.

A foundation player with Greater Western Sydney where he played 14 senior games, Phillips moved to Carlton at the end of 2015, playing 27 times for the Blues in four seasons.

He landed at the Bombers in 2020 and has enjoyed arguably his best ever season in 2023, playing a career high of 17 games to date.

With three rounds left in the season, Phillips has taken his career tally to 79 games.

Andrew Phillips contests the ruck against Paddy Ryder in GWS' clash with Port Adelaide in round 20, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've been privileged to represent three great football clubs over the journey and I'll always have a soft spot for the club. I've loved my past four years here and it's the people here who have made my time in the red and black so enjoyable," Phillips said.

"As I've gotten older, I've realised that the most enjoyment you get out of football is working with your teammates and seeing them flourish. To be able to play alongside and guide my fellow rucks has been crucial to me enjoying my footy and I can't wait to see what they achieve in their careers.

"I want to thank everyone, from my family to teammates, staff to supporters, who supported me throughout the journey. I wouldn't be the player or person without your behind me.

"The time feels right to finish up and head home to Tassie. To my family, Teagan and the kids, thank you. You've been there for most of my career, I couldn't fault your support and I love coming home to you, win or loss."

Andrew Phillips with wife Teagan and sons Ned and Toby. (Photo: Essendon FC)

Having remained at the Bombers by signing four consecutive one-year contracts, Phillips had told AFL.com.au's Inside Trading back in April that he was hopeful of playing on in 2024, even if it meant another 12-month deal.

"It's something I can live with now," he said. "Certainty is something you want. It's something where I always really wanted it, but it obviously never came and it's not something you can really get.

"Having those one-year deals makes you fight and scrap a little bit."

Essendon ruckmen Sam Draper and Andrew Phillips. Picture: Essendon FC

Bombers footy boss Josh Mahoney praised Phillips for his mentorship of Essendon's young rucks, both in the men's and women's competitions.

"His career is the definition of resilience having started as a rookie and playing 12 seasons at three clubs," Bombers footy boss Josh Mahoney said.

"Andrew is a fantastic club person, always putting the team first and doing whatever he can to better his teammates. This was demonstrated through his mentorship of Sam Draper and Nick Bryan, as well as Steph Wales in the AFLW program."