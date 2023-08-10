Calvin takes you through everything you need to know in round 22

Brodie Grundy and Rowan Marshall during the R17 match between Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FINALS are underway in AFL Fantasy and teams have dropped for round 22.

Melbourne welcomes back Clayton Oliver (MID, $990,000) after his 11 weeks on the sidelines. However, it was the naming of his teammate Brodie Grundy (RUC, $607,000) that has Fantasy coaches concerned. Mainly for those who own Max Gawn (RUC, $911,000).

Gawn has found some red-hot form with Grundy out of Melbourne's best 22, averaging 126 in his past four games. The fear is Grundy will impact Gawn's midfield time, reducing his scoring just like we saw earlier this year.

This week, news has been dominated by the former Brownlow Medal favourite Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $894,000), who will miss the next six weeks with a knee injury. Daicos was one of the most highly owned players in the game and now must be traded.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Caleb Serong (MID, $927,000) – Serong aims for his 12th consecutive 100-plus score this week and should get the job done against the Eagles who have been the easiest team to score against this season. He had 127 against them in round three and will be huge again.

Nic Newman (DEF, $838,000) – Coming off 139 against the Saints, Newman now has a breakeven of 57 and carries a five-game average of 114. He's in hot form and is a great replacement for the injured Nick Daicos.

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $734,000) – With Sean Darcy on the sidelines, Jackson has been dominating as Fremantle's No.1 ruck, scoring 149 last week. His next opponents are Bailey Williams (WCE) and the rookie Dante Visentini (PTA).

Luke Jackson in action during the round 21 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Crouch (MID, $728,000) – Over the past three weeks, Crouch has slipped back into Adelaide's midfield group averaging 28 disposals a game and 102 points. He wound back the clock last week with 120 and meets the Lions at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

James Sicily (DEF, $951,000)

Nic Newman (DEF, $838,000)

Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $605,000)

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $734,000)

James Borlase (DEF, $246,000)

After scoring 160 last week from 19 marks, James Sicily (DEF, $951,000) is a wanted man and the No.1 replacement for Nick Daicos. Thousands and thousands of coaches are climbing on board and according to Calvin, he could even be your captain this week.

James Borlase (DEF, $246,000) is the best of the cheap downgrade options after his impressive debut where he scored 90 against Gold Coast. Out of all the players available, he has the lowest breakeven this week with -19.

James Sicily celebrates Hawthorn's win over Collingwood in R21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $894,000)

Harry Sheezel (DEF/FWD, $775,000)

Marcus Windhager (MID/FWD, $642,000)

Harry Himmelberg (DEF/FWD, $676,000)

Elijah Hewett (MID, $422,000)

With one of the most popular players in AFL Fantasy sidelined for the rest of the home and away season, it's no surprise to see Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $894,000) as the most traded-out player for round 22. Daicos has had a breakout season that has seen him average 109 which included four scores over 130.

Coaches are also jumping off the likes of Harry Sheezel (DEF/FWD, $775,000) and Harry Himmelberg (DEF/FWD, $676,000). Players who have been more than serviceable this year, but with three rounds to go, coaches are shopping for bigger and better things.

Nick Daicos (centre) leaves the field with teammates after Collingwood's loss to Hawthorn in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Zach Merrett v North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 1:45pm AEST

It was only 10 weeks ago, when Merrett played the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium and had his second-highest score of the season with 155. Since then, Merrett has continued his form under the roof with 128, 140, 88 and 150.

Zach Merrett in action during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No.2 – James Sicily v Western Bulldogs @ UTAS Stadium, SUN 1:10pm AEST

Yes… you can do it! The Bulldogs have been the second-easiest team for defenders to score against this year. This week, Sicily meets them in Launceston. A ground where he has scored 125, 115 and 132 this year already. Coming off 160 … this could be exciting.

No.3 – Rowan Marshall v Richmond @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 3:20pm AEST

Marshall has averaged 118 in his past three games and meets a team that gives up plenty to opposition ruckman. Recently, English (131) and Gawn (131) scored with ease against them, and Marshall should do the same.

No.4 – Caleb Serong v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SAT 6:10pm AWST

After scoring 125 last week, Serong must be considered when handing out the captaincy badge. He scored 127 against the Eagles earlier this year and last week, West Coast allowed Essendon to have five scores over 100 with Merrett (128) and Parish (113) leading the way.

No.5 – Marcus Bontempelli v Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium, SUN 1:10pm AEST

Out of his last 13 games, Bontempelli has 11 scores over 110. His form is ridiculous but this week he will battle Conor Nash, who held him to his second lowest score for the year (90) in round seven. However, Bontempelli is on a mission and will be very hard to stop.

