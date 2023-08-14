Nic Naitanui has played his final game for the Eagles, ending a decorated 15-season career

Nic Naitanui celebrates a goal during the round three clash between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CHAMPION West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui has announced his retirement, with the game-changing big man accepting that a serious Achilles tendon injury was likely to strip him of his greatest physical assets.

Naitanui, who was central to the Eagles' period of success through his ability to dominate games from the centre square, said there were no guarantees he would be able to play again after recent Achilles surgery.

The 33-year-old's departure is the third in as many weeks for West Coast after premiership captain Shannon Hurn and Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey each announced they would retire at the end of the season.

Naitanui was contracted for 2024 but did not play at all this season due to Achilles injury and managed just eight in 2022 because of knee injuries.

"I feel like I have exhausted every avenue to work my way through my injury, but my body is sending a strong message that it is time," Naitanui said.

"You never want this day to come, but it always does and I’m content in the knowledge that I have given it everything.

"Being a power athlete who has relied on my ability to jump throughout my career this injury was probably going to take that away from me.

"I am also looking at a lengthy rehabilitation from my latest surgery and there are no guarantees of making it back to AFL level even if everything goes to plan."

Nic Naitanui shows his excitement after kicking a goal in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Naitanui said he had given his future a lot of thought over recent weeks and concluded that retirement was the best decision for the club.

The three-time All-Australian will speak to the media at 3:45pm AWST on Monday.

