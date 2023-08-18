COLLINGWOOD can clinch the minor premiership when it hosts Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in a Friday night blockbuster.
The Magpies (17-4) bounced back from two straight losses by beating Geelong last week, while the Lions (15-6) have won three of their past four.
MAGPIES v LIONS Follow it LIVE
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
With two rounds left in the home and away season, a win would see Collingwood clinch top spot.
But there is also plenty on the line for second-placed Brisbane, which is only ahead of Port Adelaide on percentage and also sits a game ahead of Melbourne (14-7).
A win at Marvel Stadium would see it take a huge step towards securing a home qualifying final.
Brisbane has opted for a smaller forward line for the blockbuster, promoting Jaspa Fletcher into the 22 to cover for the injured Jack Gunston (knee).
Collingwood welcomes back Steele Sidebottom from a foot injury while Jakob Ryan will make his debut. Darcy Moore (hamstring), Jordan De Goey (glute) and Bobby Hill (hamstring) will all miss.
Collingwood v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Mason Cox
Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons