COLLINGWOOD can clinch the minor premiership when it hosts Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in a Friday night blockbuster.

The Magpies (17-4) bounced back from two straight losses by beating Geelong last week, while the Lions (15-6) have won three of their past four.

With two rounds left in the home and away season, a win would see Collingwood clinch top spot.

But there is also plenty on the line for second-placed Brisbane, which is only ahead of Port Adelaide on percentage and also sits a game ahead of Melbourne (14-7).

A win at Marvel Stadium would see it take a huge step towards securing a home qualifying final.

Brisbane has opted for a smaller forward line for the blockbuster, promoting Jaspa Fletcher into the 22 to cover for the injured Jack Gunston (knee).

Collingwood welcomes back Steele Sidebottom from a foot injury while Jakob Ryan will make his debut. Darcy Moore (hamstring), Jordan De Goey (glute) and Bobby Hill (hamstring) will all miss.

Collingwood v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Mason Cox

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons