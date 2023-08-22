Jack Silvagni re-injured his troublesome knee playing in the VFL over the weekend

Jack Silvagni sits on the bench after being subbed off during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON could be without Jack Silvagni for its upcoming finals campaign after scans conducted earlier this week confirmed the uncontracted utility suffered a second successive joint sprain to his knee.

Silvagni was making his return from an initial joint sprain, suffered in a victory over West Coast on July 22, when he re-injured his troublesome knee in the first half of a VFL defeat to Gold Coast over the weekend.

The Blues have already ruled Silvagni out of the side's round 24 clash with the Giants this weekend, with the club expected to spend the coming days deciphering whether the forward-ruck will be available to return in September.

Silvagni, who is an unrestricted free agent at year's end, is yet to commence talks over a new contract with Carlton officials and is expected to be the subject of rival interest during the Trade Period.

Jack Silvagni marks the ball during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In better news, the Blues are hopeful that a host of best 22 regulars – including midfield trio Adam Cerra (hamstring), Sam Walsh (hamstring) and Matt Kennedy (knee) – will feature against the Giants this weekend.

Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Lachie Fogarty (soreness) are also in the frame to return, with coach Michael Voss hoping to field a full-strength side as Carlton prepares to play finals football for the first time in a decade.