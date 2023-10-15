Who won your club's best and fairest count? Check it out

2023 club champions Christian Petracca, Will Day, Jordan Dawson and Josh Daicos.

IT WAS a season to remember for classy wingman Josh Daicos, capping off a premiership-winning 2023 by claiming his first Copeland Trophy as Collingwood's best and fairest player.

The 24-year-old added the accolade to his growing CV after also earning a maiden All-Australian blazer this season.

Lachie Neale may have won the Brownlow Medal but was pipped on the line in the Lions' B&F count by fellow co-captain Harris Andrews, and Marcus Bontempelli added his name to the Dogs' honour board again with a fifth Charles Sutton Medal.

Other multiple club champions this year include Zach Merrett, Tom Stewart and Toby Greene, while Harry Sheezel, Will Day and Caleb Serong were among the first-time winners.

Check out the top 10 of every club's best and fairest award below.

2023 Malcolm Blight Medal

1. Jordan Dawson - 132 votes

2. Rory Laird - 115

3. Taylor Walker - 98

=4. Izak Rankine - 92

=4. Mitch Hinge - 92

6. Lachlan Murphy - 91

7. Brodie Smith - 87

8. Chayce Jones - 80

9. Ben Keays - 80

10. Wayne Milera - 79

How they vote: Coaches rate every player with a score out of 10 after every game this season.

2023 Merrett-Murray Medal

1. Harris Andrews – 62

2. Lachie Neale – 61

3. Hugh McCluggage – 59

4. Josh Dunkley – 56

=5. Cam Rayner – 53

=5. Brandon Starcevich – 53

=7. Charlie Cameron – 52

=7. Joe Daniher – 52

9. Oscar McInerney – 50

10. Darcy Wilmot – 49

How they vote: The senior coach and his assistant coaches allocate up to four votes each for an individual performance, meaning the maximum a player can receive for one match is 24 votes.

Pretty good Top 3 if you ask us 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/7k1QfNAcbi — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) October 4, 2023

2023 John Nicholls Medal

1. Jacob Weitering – 210 votes

2. Nic Newman – 193

3. Charlie Curnow – 174

4. Adam Cerra – 167

5. Patrick Cripps – 158

6. Blake Acres – 153

7. Sam Docherty – 152

8. Adam Saad – 149

9. Sam Walsh – 143

10. Mitch McGovern – 108

How they vote: The John Nicholls Medal is voted on by senior coach Michael Voss and three assistants giving each player up to four votes at the end of every round, meaning a maximum of 16 votes is awarded to any single player per round.

2023 E.W. Copeland Trophy

1. Josh Daicos - 301 votes

2. Nick Daicos and Brayden Maynard - 287

4. Tom Mitchell - 283

5. Scott Pendlebury - 282

6. Isaac Quaynor - 267

7. Jack Crisp - 258

8. Brody Mihocek - 254

9. Darcy Moore - 253

10. Jordan De Goey - 249

How they vote: The E.W. Copeland Trophy is decided by five members of the coaching panel each awarding up to 22 votes for each game (there is no minimum). Coaches vote each round and award players one vote if they played their role, two votes for a more significant contribution, and three votes for high-end games. The player then gets an average score for each game.

Josh and E.W. 😍



Drop some love for @joshdaicos in the replies below… pic.twitter.com/uvT1NVlHdG — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) October 6, 2023

2023 Crichton Medal

1. Zach Merrett - 211 votes

2. Kyle Langford - 191

3. Mason Redman - 163

4. Andrew McGrath - 160

5. Jordan Ridley - 150

6. Nic Martin - 146

7. Jye Caldwell - 142

8. Darcy Parish - 137

9. Sam Durham - 120

10. Dyson Heppell - 114

How they vote: All players are given an overall score out of five for their performance and also given a rating out of five for key Bomber attributes that when combined give them a maximum of 25 votes a game.

2023 Doig Medal

1. Caleb Serong - 222 votes

2. Andrew Brayshaw - 179

3. Luke Ryan - 167

4. Luke Jackson - 158

5. Hayden Young - 140

=6. Lachie Schultz - 139

=6. Sam Switkowski - 139

7. Alex Pearce - 134

8. Brennan Cox - 117

9. Michael Frederick - 112

How they vote: Coach Justin Longmuir and assistants Jaymie Graham, Matthew Boyd and Joel Corey each allocated up to five votes to each player after every game, based on how they performed their role. Players could receive up to 20 votes in a game for an outstanding or elite performance.

2023 Carji Greeves Medal

1. Tom Stewart - 135 votes

2. Tom Atkins - 105

3. Gryan Miers - 93

4. Zach Guthrie - 87

5. Jeremy Cameron - 69

6. Mark Blicavs - 67

7. Brad Close - 66

8. Patrick Dangerfield - 62

9. Tom Hawkins - 59

10. Isaac Smith - 57

How they vote: After each game, the senior and assistant coaches review and rate each players performance out of 10. Votes are polled in games where a players performance has been deemed of a high quality by the coaching group. All matches are counted towards their final total.

2023 Club Champion Award

1. Noah Anderson - 590 votes

2. Sam Collins - 563

3. Matt Rowell - 559

4. Charlie Ballard - 453

5. Jarrod Witts - 451

6. Jack Lukosius - 442

7. Darcy Macpherson - 436

8. David Swallow - 434

9. Wil Powell - 391

10. Ben Ainsworth (361

How they vote: Gold Coast's four-person match committee award votes to an unlimited number of players per match. The voting process allows each player to receive a maximum of 10 votes from each individual member of the match committee, meaning the maximum number of votes a player can receive for any match is 40.

2023 Kevin Sheedy Medal

1. Toby Greene - 71 votes

=2. Stephen Coniglio and Tom Green – 66

4. Lachie Whitfield - 61

5. Josh Kelly - 58

6. Connor Idun - 54

7. Jack Buckley - 53

8. Sam Taylor - 46

9. Brent Daniels - 42

10. Lachie Ash - 41

How they vote: Line coaches rate their respective players from a pre-determined performance scale and then submit them to head coach Adam Kingsley who allocated up to six votes per game.

2023 Peter Crimmins Medal

1. Will Day - 125 votes

2. Jai Newcombe - 123

3. Conor Nash - 114

4. James Worpel - 110

5. James Sicily - 101

6. Dylan Moore - 93

7. Jarman Impey - 91

8. Karl Amon - 86

9. Blake Hardwick - 78

10. Luke Breust - 67

How they vote: Four coaches and assistants award players up to 16 votes after each game - three to the best player or players, two for a good performance and one for a player who beat their opponent. Four votes could be awarded for an exceptional game.

2023 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy

1. Christian Petracca – 602 votes

2. Jack Viney – 527

3. Jake Lever – 456

4. Angus Brayshaw – 453

5. Steven May – 451

6. Alex Neal-Bullen – 450

7. Kysaiah Pickett – 444

8. Max Gawn – 426

9. Judd McVee – 424

10. Trent Rivers – 416

How they vote: The senior coach and his three assistant coaches awarded players up to a maximum of 40 votes for each match.

Two-time Trac. 🏆🏆



A second Bluey Truscott for Christian Petracca. 👏 #DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/tVSi3quRXK — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) October 6, 2023

2023 Syd Barker Medal

1. Harry Sheezel - 197 votes

2. Nick Larkey - 173

3. Bailey Scott - 140

4. Luke Davies-Uniacke - 131

5. Jack Ziebell - 112

6. Tarryn Thomas - 101

7. Ben McKay - 98

=8. Cam Zurhaar - 90

=8. Liam Shiels - 90

10. Jy Simpkin - 88

How they vote: Coaches vote individually after every round for the Syd Barker Medal via a 4-3-2-1 system, with five coaches voting each week. It means the maximum number of votes any player can receive in one round is 20.

2023 John Cahill Medal

1. Zak Butters – 190 votes

2. Connor Rozee – 170

3. Dan Houston – 158

4. Willem Drew – 115

5. Aliir Aliir – 113

6. Sam Powell-Pepper – 104

7. Jason Horne-Francis – 97

8. Miles Bergman – 90

9. Darcy Byrne-Jones – 89

10. Ollie Wines – 86

How they vote: Coach Ken Hinkley, each player's line coach and football manager Chris Davies each rate every player between 0-5. A maximum of 20 and minimum of zero votes are awarded per player.

2023 Jack Dyer Medal

1. Tim Taranto - 68 votes

2. Dustin Martin - 54

3. Shai Bolton - 50

4. Nick Vlastuin - 46

5. Daniel Rioli - 45

6. Liam Baker - 44

7. Noah Balta - 43

8. Dion Prestia - 42

= 9. Kamdyn McIntosh - 30

= 9. Nathan Broad - 30

How they vote: All players received 0-5 votes per game from the match committee, based on offensive, defensive and contest impacts on the match.

Top five Tigers of '23 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z0stD3e89x — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) October 4, 2023

2023 Trevor Barker Award

1. Jack Sinclair - 237 votes

2. Callum Wilkie - 228

3. Rowan Marshall - 205

4. Mitchito Owens - 172

5. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera - 164

6. Brad Crouch - 142

7. Bradley Hill - 142

8. Jack Higgins - 119

9. Jack Steele - 118

10. Josh Battle - 115

How they vote: The Trevor Barker Award sees coaches independently award votes between zero and four to players throughout the season to determine the best and fairest. Votes are attracted through not only solo on-field contributions, but also how best an individual plays their role, assists their teammates and represents the team agreed upon Saints brand of football.

A sharp looking podium 👏 pic.twitter.com/s5hsN3HaGn — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) October 3, 2023

2023 Bob Skilton Medal

1. Errol Gulden – 738 votes

2. Nick Blakey – 481

3. James Rowbottom – 471

4. Luke Parker – 456

5. Chad Warner – 453

6. Oliver Florent – 448

7. Jake Lloyd – 430

8. Callum Mills – 426

9. Tom Papley – 411

10. Harry Cunningham – 392

How they vote: The Bob Skilton Medal is decided by John Longmire and four assistant coaches awarding up to 10 votes to each player every round, meaning each player is able to receive a maximum of 50 votes per match.

2023 John Worsfold Medal

1. Tim Kelly - 200 votes

2. Oscar Allen - 163

3. Liam Duggan - 158

4. Jayden Hunt - 116

5. Shannon Hurn - 102

6. Bailey Williams - 101

7. Andrew Gaff - 85

8. Alex Witherden - 84

=9. Tom Barrass - 79

=9. Noah Long - 79

How they vote: Five members of the match committee rate each players' performance from 0-3 in each game.

2023 Charles Sutton Medal

1. Marcus Bontempelli - 342 votes

2. Tom Liberatore - 278

3. Ed Richards - 193

4. Caleb Daniel - 190

5. Liam Jones - 172

6. Adam Treloar - 165

7. Tim English - 160

8. Bailey Dale - 152

9. Aaron Naughton - 141

10. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan - 128

How they vote: The voting process sees the five-man match committee award up to five votes each – for a maximum of 25 – following each match.