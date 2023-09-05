Defenders Dougal Howard and Josh Battle will line up in St Kilda's elimination final against Greater Western Sydney

Dougal Howard in action during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA defenders Dougal Howard and Josh Battle have been cleared to return in time for Saturday's elimination final against Greater Western Sydney, but luckless key forward Jack Hayes will undergo another bout of knee surgery following his AFL return.

Both Howard and Battle trained with the Saints' squad behind closed doors at the MCG on Tuesday morning and will be available for selection this weekend after benefiting from the pre-finals bye.

Howard hasn't played since undergoing surgery to repair the wrist he broke against North Melbourne in round 19.

The former Port Adelaide key defender played in the first 18 games of the season and should return to face the Giants.

Battle was substituted out of the round 24 loss to Brisbane at the Gabba following a head knock that was later diagnosed as a concussion after the backman showed some delayed symptoms.

The 25-year-old has progressed through the concussion protocols since then and now been medically cleared to return for what will be his 100th game.

Josh Battle runs laps during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on August 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Seb Ross also trained with the main group on Tuesday morning but the veteran midfielder will still need to pass a fitness test on Thursday before being cleared to return from a hamstring strain.

The 30-year-old has been facing a race against the clock to get up for the third finals appearance – he played in both 2020 finals – of his career after suffering a second hamstring strain in the closing two months of the home and away season.

The two-time Trevor Barker Award winner arrived at St Kilda in the weeks after Ross Lyon departed the club for Fremantle at the end of 2011 and has since played 197 games in the red, white and black.

Sebastian Ross in action during the match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hayes played his first AFL game in round 24 since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in round six last season, but the South Australian won't be available for selection this weekend after straining his calf last week at training.

The Woodville-West Torrens product will undergo an arthroscope on his knee after he pulled up with soreness following his AFL return.

Hayes has endured a nightmare injury run since finally earning a shot at 25 via last years pre-season supplemental selection period, managing only six senior appearances and four for Sandringham in the VFL around the knee reconstruction, hamstring surgery and now the calf strain, as well as other niggles.

Learn More 00:42

Star forward Max King was rested for the dead rubber against the Lions after St Kilda secured a finals berth by defeating Geelong in round 23.

The 23-year-old has been forced to deal with shoulder issues across the past nine months after undergoing a reconstruction last December, before another dislocation in round 17 almost ended his campaign before the club opted to rehab the injury in a bid to keep his season alive.

King has kicked 11 goals in the three games since he returned, including 6.1 against Richmond and 3.3 against Geelong, and could have a big say in how far St Kilda progresses this month.

Learn More 02:00

St Kilda has played the fewest number of players this year – 32 in total after Hayes played in round 24 – with Jack Billings, Nick Coffield and Tom Campbell all emergencies against the Lions, with Ryan Byrnes the sub.

The Saints returned to September in 2020, but will play a final in Victoria for the first time since the 2011 elimination final loss to Sydney – Lyon's final game in charge – at Marvel Stadium.