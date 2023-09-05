Carlton will wait until Thursday until deciding whether or not Blake Acres will take on Sydney

Blake Acres walks off the field after Carlton's loss to Greater Western Sydney in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON will wait until Thursday before deciding on the fitness of important wing Blake Acres, who is still nursing a sore collarbone leading into this week's elimination final against Sydney.

Acres completed the side's main training session on Tuesday, but will undergo a more stringent fitness test during the team's captain's run on Thursday to determine his availability for Friday night's pivotal clash.

The club's off-season recruit has been an ever-present figure for the Blues this year, missing just one game through suspension in round four, but was substituted out of its fixture against the Giants a fortnight ago after hurting his collarbone.

Scans later cleared him of any fracture, which came as a result of an innocuous clash with Brent Daniels, though lingering soreness and bruising is still casting some doubt over his availability to play the Swans.

Versatile forward-ruck Jack Silvagni will miss Carlton's first final in a decade as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, although midfielder Matt Kennedy is available after he returned from his own knee problem ahead of round 24.

Learn More 04:05

Important duo Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty are certainties to return after missing Carlton's last fixture with soreness, while Jesse Motlop is fit again after illness forced him to be removed against the Giants.

The Blues are also expected to consider a recall for big-bodied ruck Marc Pittonet, who was omitted against the Giants as coach Michael Voss trialled key forward Harry McKay alongside first-choice big man Tom De Koning.