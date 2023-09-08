Daniel Garb speaks to Lachie Ash about the Giant's rejuvenation as a half-back, prepping for finals and the Richmond player he studied relentlessly in the off-season

Lachie Ash celebrates a goal during the R9 match between GWS and Collingwood at the MCG on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A DIRECTIVE from his new coach to study one of the best running defenders in the game has helped spark a superb 2023 campaign from Greater Western Sydney dasher Lachie Ash.

As the fourth player taken in the 2019 draft, Ash's talent has never been in question but having been shifted around the ground in his first three seasons, those qualities hadn't fully come to the fore either.

The 22-year-old was locked in at half-back though from the start of Adam Kingsley's tenure in the hope that he would help ignite the rejuvenation of the Giants' 'Orange Tsunami' game style out of defence.

That has come to fruition with the speedster ranked 10th in the AFL for rebounds from defensive 50 and averaging 24 possessions a game, seven more than his previous career best.

>> Join the Giants faithful at the Parramatta Square Live Site to watch GWS take on St Kilda in the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Full details below

The Ash ascension has played a key role in the Giants' rise into the top eight and therefore Saturday's elimination final with the Saints at the MCG and it's come off the back of an analysis of a star Tiger's game.

"It's been pretty clear from day one what he (Kingsley) wanted us to do and be. He told me pretty early on to have a look at Daniel Rioli from last year and the year before," Ash told AFL.com.au.

Learn More 03:42

"Just to look at his running patterns and his moments where he chose to stay in the attack and moments where he chose to pull out and set up behind the ball. I watched him from behind the goals, early on before the season and that helped."

It's been a dual dashing show out of defensive 50 for the Giants that has formed the backbone for their rousing gameplan, with Ash's rise matched by the other Lachie, in Whitfield, who has enjoyed a stunning second half of the season.

"He's a superstar. Personally I think he should've been in the All-Australian squad. He's had pretty underrated year," Ash said.

Lachie Whitfield handballs during the R18 match between GWS and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on July 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"So to be able to learn off him and just watch him do his thing from next door is something that I've really enjoyed as well. Going through vision together, even just talking through things during games together. He's been really good for me.

"'Kingers' gives us a bit of a license to take it on and play with freedom. I go and see him most weeks and ask him what he thinks. Some games I might've taken a bit too far and pushed the boundary too much, other games he says, 'man, you should have taken it on a bit more'.

"He played half-back himself so Lachie and I are lucky that we've got someone who knows the ins and outs of playing the position."

The coach's insights on the role have no doubt helped Ash but so too has the permanent position for a player who has been shifted around plenty in the early days of his AFL tenure.

He's spent time on the wing, onball and even as a tagger and while that's helped the Victorian broaden his AFL mind, he says it was time to lock down in one spot.

"Early days I probably struggled with that, when I was starting to get flicked around in games. It's just hard to find consistency, I feel," he said.

"It's hard to measure your game when you look back on a Monday because you're doing three or four different roles but at the end of the day, you're happy to do what your team needs you to do.

"I've definitely enjoyed having a preferred position and being able to play there for the whole year and get that consistency and be able to refine what I'm doing."

Saturday's mammoth clash with the Saints will be just the third taste of finals action for Ash but with his first two experiences coming at neutral venues in the COVID-affected season of 2021, he's salivating for the big stage.

"Our first final was down in Launceston and then over in Perth. So no family or anything there, the crowds are pretty small. Just the buzz around this is a lot more exciting," he said.

Lachie Ash gets a handball away under pressure from Gryan Miers during an elimination final on September 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"A few of the older boys have had a lot of success in playing a lot of finals so for us young guys to experience that, it's really, really exciting.

"And yeah we're really bullish about what we can do. Get out on the MCG, obviously we played there early in the year (against Collingwood in round 9) and didn't have our best and so we're really keen to get out there and rectify that."

Outside of the huge stakes, the fascination in the Saints showdown with the Giants lies in the contrast in styles.

The Giants' back seven can match it with anyone but their strength lies in their attacking guile while for St Kilda, it's their defensive acumen.

"Obviously there's a lot of space to cover on the MCG, so I'm pretty happy we're playing there. But yeah, they're a very good unit. They're an incredibly good defensive unit and they all buy in on team defence, which is no surprise under Ross Lyon," he said.

"We'll need to be at our best defensively first and stop their score, but then offensively to get through that defensive unit, we need to be at our best.

"Everyone's taking their game to the next level, so it'll be a team effort, but we're really looking forward to the challenge."

Get ready for an electrifying experience this Saturday in Parramatta! The Toyota AFL Finals Series is live in Parramatta Square this Saturday from 2.30pm. Witness the showdown between Parramatta’s own Greater Western Sydney GIANTS and the St Kilda Saints on the big screen.

There’s plenty for the family to enjoy with inflatables, kick to kick, giveaways for everyone, a great atmosphere and of course AFL Finals as a backdrop. Come and check out the excitement!