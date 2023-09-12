The Kangaroos' bid for an assistance package continued after a meeting with the League on Tuesday

North Melbourne footy boss Todd Viney speaks to the media on May 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has met with the AFL to put forward its case for an assistance package this season as the League considers its next move for the Roos.

Kangaroos chief executive Jennifer Watt, football manager Todd Viney and strategy boss James Gallagher on Tuesday met with the League to continue their ongoing discussions on the potential for AFL assistance after their four years of battles at the bottom of the ladder.

It follows weeks-long consultation from the Roos with the League around possibilities on assistance, with the club having last year received a package to help lift its on-field successes

The Roos have been keen to gain access to top draft talent Ryley Sanders, with the club pushing to have his Next Generation Academy application approved.

The AFL Commission will meet in Grand Final week and decide on any assistance given to North Melbourne.

Last year, the AFL granted two future draft picks as part of an assistance package, but they had to be traded out for experienced players. The Roos used them to lock in deals and land Fremantle pair Griffin Logue and Darcy Tucker in a package designed to make North more competitive sooner.

Extra rookie list spots were also granted, allowing them to bring in mature-agers Liam Shiels and Daniel Howe.

North Melbourne has won 12 of its 84 games over the last four years, with list manager Brady Rawlings recently telling Gettable the club had spoken with the AFL.

"We've had some informal discussions with the AFL around that," Rawlings told Gettable.

"It's based on our performances over a four-year period now. They'll be ongoing. We haven't heard anything back yet in concrete. I would've thought you've probably got to let the season unfold first. We might win the next three games, who knows?

"From the AFL's point of view, I presume they want to see the season finish and then make a decision from there. Our position is what will be, will be. We think we potentially qualify for some assistance, but ultimately the AFL makes that decision."