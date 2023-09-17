IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Who comes out for returning Carlton stars Jack Martin and Harry McKay?
- Nick Daicos a lock for Pies' prelim in 'straight swap' for sore Adams
- Bitter ends for Power, Demons after top-four seasons
- Vale Ron Barassi and Kevin 'Cowboy' Neale: Greats farewelled on a sad weekend for footy
- Damo picks his top five, with a losing star named the best
