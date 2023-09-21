Dayne Zorko plans to keep things simple ahead of this week's preliminary final

Dayne Zorko looks on during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WIN OR lose in the next fortnight, Dayne Zorko doesn't want his incredible football journey to end this season.

Brisbane's former skipper is one win over Carlton away from celebrating his 250th game in a dream Grand Final at the MCG.

But the 34-year-old says his biggest lesson over the past five years of playing finals is to keep things simple, which is exactly what he plans on doing ahead of facing the team coached by his first AFL mentor, Michael Voss.

"It's about playing the game and not the occasion," Zorko said on Thursday.

"I think you can fall into the trap of looking too far ahead instead of just staying in the moment and getting the job done.

"That's something we addressed at the back end of last year.

"All those experiences and those defeats over the last four or so years will hopefully program into everyone's head what not to do and get the desired outcome."

Unlike fellow stalwart Daniel Rich, who announced his retirement at season's end last week, Zorko has no intentions of calling it quits.

After hamstring and calf injuries hindered him through the season, the dynamic midfielder/half-forward has been instrumental in the Lions' late-season push.

It's Zorko's impact more than his numbers that help Brisbane, with quick decision-making and incisive kicking often fuelling its attack.

Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal during the qualifying final between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Have you got a contract for me?" Zorko joked when asked about his thoughts beyond this season.

"I'd love to play for as long as possible and the team's in a really good position.

"I got into the system a little bit later as Fages [coach Chris Fagan] tells me, hopefully that means at the back end I can play a little more."

He said playing a milestone game in a decider would be 'incredible'.

"To play one game of AFL is a massive achievement, but to reach a milestone like that … is going to be pretty special if it happens this year," he said.

Zorko said defender Jack Payne ran well at Brisbane's main training session, which was held behind locked gates at the Gabba.

Payne is fighting an ankle injury and will be given every chance to prove his fitness.