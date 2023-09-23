Joshua Tovey (Eastern), William Brown (Sandringham) and Brayden Laplanche (Eastern) at Ikon Park on September 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between the Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges will be played at Ikon Park on Sunday, September 24 from 11.15am.

The match will be played prior to the 2023 Smithy’s VFL Grand Final between the Gold Coast Suns and Werribee, which commences at 3.10pm.

>> WATCH THE U18 BOYS GRAND FINAL LIVE FROM 11.15am AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The Sandringham Dragons will be looking to defend their 2022 premiership following last year’s 43-point Grand Final triumph over the Dandenong Stingrays. It was the club’s fourth premiership win following triumphs in 1999, 2011 and 2016.

LIVE from 11.15am AEST

Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final

The Dragons finished this year’s home-and-away season in third position on the Coates Talent League Boys ladder and won through to the Grand Final with finals victories over the Northern Knights and Geelong Falcons.

The Eastern Ranges have progressed to the Grand Final from sixth place on the ladder, having beaten the Oakleigh Chargers in the elimination final before accounting for minor premiers the Tasmania Devils in the preliminary final.

The Ranges have previously won premierships in 2002 and 2013.

SANDRINGHAM DRAGONS

# NAME SURNAME YEAR OF BIRTH HT COMMUNITY CLUB 
2 Ethan Williams 2005 180 Port Melbourne Colts
3 Levi Ashcroft 2006 179 Old Brighton Grammarians
4 William Brown 2005 194 East Brighton
9 Archie Roberts 2005 184 Hampton Rovers 
10 Mason Szonyi 2005 188 Old Brighton Grammarians 
11 Calsher Dear 2005 194 Beaumaris
15 Ryley Sanders 2005 186 North Launceston 
16 Luke Lloyd 2005 193 De La Salle Old Collegians
17 Tarkyn O'Leary 2005 178 Parkdale Vultures
18 Matthew Carroll 2005 188 East Malvern 
22 William Nish 2005 183 Beaumaris 
23 Charlton Harrop 2005 186 Beaumaris 
25 Billy McGee Galimberti 2005 180 Kew Bears
28 Charlie Edwards 2005 190 Sandhurst Dragons 
29 Harvey Johnston 2005 184 Parkdale Vultures
30 Nathan Sullivan 2005 188 Parkdale Vultures
32 Vigo Visentini 2005 203 Brighton Beach 
40 Cooper Lord 2005 184 Kew 
47 Lachlan Voss 2005 199 Port Melbourne Colts
54 Ollie Murphy 2005 200 East Brighton Vampires
58 Murphy Reid 2006 181 South Melbourne Districts
70 Archer May 2004 197 Old Brighton Grammarians 
73 Joshua Dolan 2006   Beaumaris
26 Miles Enders (EMG) 2005 188 Prahran 
37 Taj Hotton (EMG) 2006 180 Hampton Rovers
64 Luke Trainor (EMG) 2006 193 Old Brighton Grammarians

 

EASTERN RANGES

# NAME SURNAME YEAR OF BIRTH HT COMMUNITY CLUB 
1 Caleb Windsor 2005 184 Lysterfield
4 Jak  Ryan 2006 175 Woori Yallock
5 Nicholas Watson 2005 170 Montrose
6 Joshua Galstians 2006 172 Park Orchards
7 Cody Anderson 2006 181 Healesville
9 Christian Moraes 2006 182 Glen Waverley
12 Jordan Hider 2006 171 Vermont 
13 Riley Weatherill 2005 195 East Ringwood
15 Joshua Tovey (C) 2005 193 Park Orchards
17 Jack  Baldwin 2006 185 Mitcham
18 Brayden Laplanche (C) 2005 189 Rowville
20 Jacob Vippond 2005 176 Blackburn
21 Ry Cantwell 2005 186 North Ringwood
23 Tyson Sruk 2005 180 Rowville
34 Baylin Spencer 2006 182 Woori Yallock
35 Liam George 2005 182 Mooroolbark
39 Isaac Tanzimat 2005 184 East Ringwood
41 Riley White 2006 191 Park Orchards
42 Lincoln Wright 2006 193 Emerald
44 Seth McDonald 2006 185 Lysterfield
49 Lachlan Monteath  2005 196 Ferntree Gully
55 Remy MacLean 2005 195 East Ringwood
59 Cooper Trembath 2005 192 Park Orchards
14 Jackson Mooney (EMG) 2006 177 North Ringwood
24 Blair Wilson (EMG) 2006 189 Olinda Ferny Creek
32 Lachlan Guymer (EMG) 2006 175 Warrandyte 