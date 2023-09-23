Watch LIVE and FREE as Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges face off in the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final

Joshua Tovey (Eastern), William Brown (Sandringham) and Brayden Laplanche (Eastern) at Ikon Park on September 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2023 Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between the Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges will be played at Ikon Park on Sunday, September 24 from 11.15am.

The match will be played prior to the 2023 Smithy’s VFL Grand Final between the Gold Coast Suns and Werribee, which commences at 3.10pm.

>> WATCH THE U18 BOYS GRAND FINAL LIVE FROM 11.15am AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The Sandringham Dragons will be looking to defend their 2022 premiership following last year’s 43-point Grand Final triumph over the Dandenong Stingrays. It was the club’s fourth premiership win following triumphs in 1999, 2011 and 2016.

The Dragons finished this year’s home-and-away season in third position on the Coates Talent League Boys ladder and won through to the Grand Final with finals victories over the Northern Knights and Geelong Falcons.

The Eastern Ranges have progressed to the Grand Final from sixth place on the ladder, having beaten the Oakleigh Chargers in the elimination final before accounting for minor premiers the Tasmania Devils in the preliminary final.

The Ranges have previously won premierships in 2002 and 2013.

SANDRINGHAM DRAGONS

# NAME SURNAME YEAR OF BIRTH HT COMMUNITY CLUB 2 Ethan Williams 2005 180 Port Melbourne Colts 3 Levi Ashcroft 2006 179 Old Brighton Grammarians 4 William Brown 2005 194 East Brighton 9 Archie Roberts 2005 184 Hampton Rovers 10 Mason Szonyi 2005 188 Old Brighton Grammarians 11 Calsher Dear 2005 194 Beaumaris 15 Ryley Sanders 2005 186 North Launceston 16 Luke Lloyd 2005 193 De La Salle Old Collegians 17 Tarkyn O'Leary 2005 178 Parkdale Vultures 18 Matthew Carroll 2005 188 East Malvern 22 William Nish 2005 183 Beaumaris 23 Charlton Harrop 2005 186 Beaumaris 25 Billy McGee Galimberti 2005 180 Kew Bears 28 Charlie Edwards 2005 190 Sandhurst Dragons 29 Harvey Johnston 2005 184 Parkdale Vultures 30 Nathan Sullivan 2005 188 Parkdale Vultures 32 Vigo Visentini 2005 203 Brighton Beach 40 Cooper Lord 2005 184 Kew 47 Lachlan Voss 2005 199 Port Melbourne Colts 54 Ollie Murphy 2005 200 East Brighton Vampires 58 Murphy Reid 2006 181 South Melbourne Districts 70 Archer May 2004 197 Old Brighton Grammarians 73 Joshua Dolan 2006 Beaumaris 26 Miles Enders (EMG) 2005 188 Prahran 37 Taj Hotton (EMG) 2006 180 Hampton Rovers 64 Luke Trainor (EMG) 2006 193 Old Brighton Grammarians

EASTERN RANGES