THE 2023 Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between the Sandringham Dragons and Eastern Ranges will be played at Ikon Park on Sunday, September 24 from 11.15am.
The match will be played prior to the 2023 Smithy’s VFL Grand Final between the Gold Coast Suns and Werribee, which commences at 3.10pm.
The Sandringham Dragons will be looking to defend their 2022 premiership following last year’s 43-point Grand Final triumph over the Dandenong Stingrays. It was the club’s fourth premiership win following triumphs in 1999, 2011 and 2016.
The Dragons finished this year’s home-and-away season in third position on the Coates Talent League Boys ladder and won through to the Grand Final with finals victories over the Northern Knights and Geelong Falcons.
The Eastern Ranges have progressed to the Grand Final from sixth place on the ladder, having beaten the Oakleigh Chargers in the elimination final before accounting for minor premiers the Tasmania Devils in the preliminary final.
The Ranges have previously won premierships in 2002 and 2013.
SANDRINGHAM DRAGONS
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|YEAR OF BIRTH
|HT
|COMMUNITY CLUB
|2
|Ethan
|Williams
|2005
|180
|Port Melbourne Colts
|3
|Levi
|Ashcroft
|2006
|179
|Old Brighton Grammarians
|4
|William
|Brown
|2005
|194
|East Brighton
|9
|Archie
|Roberts
|2005
|184
|Hampton Rovers
|10
|Mason
|Szonyi
|2005
|188
|Old Brighton Grammarians
|11
|Calsher
|Dear
|2005
|194
|Beaumaris
|15
|Ryley
|Sanders
|2005
|186
|North Launceston
|16
|Luke
|Lloyd
|2005
|193
|De La Salle Old Collegians
|17
|Tarkyn
|O'Leary
|2005
|178
|Parkdale Vultures
|18
|Matthew
|Carroll
|2005
|188
|East Malvern
|22
|William
|Nish
|2005
|183
|Beaumaris
|23
|Charlton
|Harrop
|2005
|186
|Beaumaris
|25
|Billy
|McGee Galimberti
|2005
|180
|Kew Bears
|28
|Charlie
|Edwards
|2005
|190
|Sandhurst Dragons
|29
|Harvey
|Johnston
|2005
|184
|Parkdale Vultures
|30
|Nathan
|Sullivan
|2005
|188
|Parkdale Vultures
|32
|Vigo
|Visentini
|2005
|203
|Brighton Beach
|40
|Cooper
|Lord
|2005
|184
|Kew
|47
|Lachlan
|Voss
|2005
|199
|Port Melbourne Colts
|54
|Ollie
|Murphy
|2005
|200
|East Brighton Vampires
|58
|Murphy
|Reid
|2006
|181
|South Melbourne Districts
|70
|Archer
|May
|2004
|197
|Old Brighton Grammarians
|73
|Joshua
|Dolan
|2006
|Beaumaris
|26
|Miles
|Enders (EMG)
|2005
|188
|Prahran
|37
|Taj
|Hotton (EMG)
|2006
|180
|Hampton Rovers
|64
|Luke
|Trainor (EMG)
|2006
|193
|Old Brighton Grammarians
EASTERN RANGES
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|YEAR OF BIRTH
|HT
|COMMUNITY CLUB
|1
|Caleb
|Windsor
|2005
|184
|Lysterfield
|4
|Jak
|Ryan
|2006
|175
|Woori Yallock
|5
|Nicholas
|Watson
|2005
|170
|Montrose
|6
|Joshua
|Galstians
|2006
|172
|Park Orchards
|7
|Cody
|Anderson
|2006
|181
|Healesville
|9
|Christian
|Moraes
|2006
|182
|Glen Waverley
|12
|Jordan
|Hider
|2006
|171
|Vermont
|13
|Riley
|Weatherill
|2005
|195
|East Ringwood
|15
|Joshua
|Tovey (C)
|2005
|193
|Park Orchards
|17
|Jack
|Baldwin
|2006
|185
|Mitcham
|18
|Brayden
|Laplanche (C)
|2005
|189
|Rowville
|20
|Jacob
|Vippond
|2005
|176
|Blackburn
|21
|Ry
|Cantwell
|2005
|186
|North Ringwood
|23
|Tyson
|Sruk
|2005
|180
|Rowville
|34
|Baylin
|Spencer
|2006
|182
|Woori Yallock
|35
|Liam
|George
|2005
|182
|Mooroolbark
|39
|Isaac
|Tanzimat
|2005
|184
|East Ringwood
|41
|Riley
|White
|2006
|191
|Park Orchards
|42
|Lincoln
|Wright
|2006
|193
|Emerald
|44
|Seth
|McDonald
|2006
|185
|Lysterfield
|49
|Lachlan
|Monteath
|2005
|196
|Ferntree Gully
|55
|Remy
|MacLean
|2005
|195
|East Ringwood
|59
|Cooper
|Trembath
|2005
|192
|Park Orchards
|14
|Jackson
|Mooney (EMG)
|2006
|177
|North Ringwood
|24
|Blair
|Wilson (EMG)
|2006
|189
|Olinda Ferny Creek
|32
|Lachlan
|Guymer (EMG)
|2006
|175
|Warrandyte