A shot of the Footy Festival in Yarra Park during Grand Final week. Picture: AFL Photos

FOUR days of FREE footy fun and entertainment will be available for fans of all ages to enjoy this week with the launch of the 2023 AFL Footy Festival.

Located at the MCG's Yarra Park precinct, the 2023 AFL Footy Festival will officially open on Wednesday, September 27 and run until Saturday, September 30 ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The Footy Festival Live Site is packed with FREE entertainment for the whole family, including player appearances, giveaways, music and some of Melbourne's best food trucks and bars.

Event-goers are spoilt for choice within the festival's grounds as they explore the CUB Carlton Quarter, take a photo at the Toyota Feeling It stage, grab some fries from Macca's larger than life fry packet at the Fry-Thru or a creaming soda float at the Pepsi Soda Shop.

In addition, fans can have their name or favourite players name added to their footy guernsey FREE at the Telstra Footy guernsey print press, get a personalised footy photo at the Chemist Warehouse Locker Room, or test their skills at the Coles Healthy Kicks Fitness Zone. They can also ride the FREE Continental giant Ferris Wheel, participate in the NAB AFL Auskick clinics and watch the World's best FMX Riders at the Monster Rig Riot at 12:30pm on Saturday.

Fans can also get up-close and personal with the 2023 AFL Premiership Cup making appearances at various partner activations across the four days and have the chance to take a selfie and grab an autograph from some of their AFL and AFLW footy heroes every day of the festival.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said the 2023 Footy Festival is a great option for fans looking to immerse themselves in finals fever.

"In partnership with the Victorian Government, the AFL is thrilled to welcome the return of the 2023 AFL Footy Festival at Yarra Park," Ms Rogers said.

"While we expect to see Collingwood and Brisbane fans flood through the gates, we encourage all fans, young and old, to embrace everything the Footy Festival has to offer. It's a great way for new fans to learn more about our great game, and for long-term supporters to engage on a deeper level.

"With school holidays in full swing and the public holiday on Friday, there's no better time for footy fans and event goers to come along and enjoy all that Grand Final week has to offer."

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said:

"What better place to experience the excitement of Grand Final week then right here at Yarra Park - next door to the mighty MCG and alongside footy fans of all ages," Mr. Dimopoulos said.

"The free Footy Festival is a celebration of everything that makes Grand Final week so special in Melbourne, with activities and live entertainment for everyone to enjoy as we ramp up to Saturday’s blockbuster clash between Collingwood and Brisbane."

The 2023 AFL Footy Festival will be open from 9:30am-5pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8am-7pm on Saturday for the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Big screens will be broadcasting the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final thanks to Channel 7 at the Footy Festival, while the Carlton Quarter will also be showing the match and will be open until late with live music.

Fans can visit www.afl.com.au/footy-festival for the full list of activations.

2023 AFL FOOTY FESTIVAL ACTIVATIONS

Bunnings Fan Warehouse

A one stop shop for footy fans' requirements. Offering key supporter items including face paint, banners, posters, plus an iconic Bunnings sausage sizzle will be available with all proceeds directly supporting local community football clubs.

Chemist Warehouse Locker Room

Create an iconic locker room photo opportunity in the Chemist Warehouse Locker Room activation featuring all 18 clubs or create your own Footy Photo with your face superimposed on an AFL players body.

Coles Healthy Kicks Fitness Zone

An interactive course designed to get kids to challenge themselves and get active featuring inflatables and exercises with cool prizes, giveaways and show bags.

Continental Tyres Ferris Wheel

Located in the heart of this year's Footy Festival live site, fans can ride the Continental Tyres Ferris Wheel for FREE and see the city skyline and surrounds.

Carlton Quarter

The Carlton Quarter will be home to several FREE and ticketed events across the four days for fans aged 18 years and over including bars, DJs and live entertainment. Tickets for all events can be purchased at www.carltonquarter.com.au

McDonalds Fry Thru, Kick2Kick zone, Macca’s Swings and McCafe

Check out the GIANT Macca’s fry pack and pick up a medium size fries at the official Macca’s Fry Thru and get a selfie on the iconic golden arches with the Macca’s swings. Test out your Footy Skills at the Macca's Kick2Kick Zone, and receive a collectable card personalised with your name, Grand Final details and choice of footy skill. Pick up a coffee or hot chocolate at the McCafe van with all funds raised going to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Monster

Experience Monster Energy with ice-cold cans of Monster, athlete signings, barbers and live music! Monster Rig Riot on Saturday at 12:30pm.

Movember

Movember and the AFL are partnering to get ahead of the game and improve mental health outcomes for young Aussies. Visit the Mo Zone to find out more and get your 'Footy Mo' face painted!

NAB

Enjoy some footy fun at the NAB activation with a host of NAB AFL Auskick sessions, plus pick up a $10 food and beverage voucher to use at any of the live site vendors.

Pepsi Max Soda Shop

Pepsi Max is bringing a retro style diner to the 2023 Footy Festival with its new Pepsi Max Soda Shop range featuring two classic flavours – Creaming Soda and Vanilla Cola. Fans can sample the new flavours and purchase Creaming Soda and Vanilla Cola Floats plus there will also be a chance to win a year’s supply of Pepsi Max!

rebel Goal of the Year Activation

Come and kick a rebel Goal of the Year for a chance to win tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Solo So High Activation

Scan the QR code to guess how many footys are in a giant 4m high Solo bottle filled with mini yellow Sherrins for a chance to win 3 x double passes to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final and Solo merch packs. Share some photos on your instagram and pick up FREE cans and Solo branded Sherrins.

Telstra Footy Guernsey Print Press

Fans can bring their footy guernseys for free letter printing with your own name or your favourite player's name.

Toyota Feeling It stage

Feel like your premiership heroes and create an Oh What a Feeling with footy photo moment with the Toyota Feeling it Stage this September.