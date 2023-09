Join the team for a special AFL Daily Grand Final preview episode

Darcy Moore and Harris Andrews lift the premiership cup during the Grand Final parade on September 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle, Michael Whiting and Josh Gabelich preview the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

- The team's Grand Final tips and (extreme) predictions

- How the expected hot weather will impact the game

- How Chris Fagan rebuilt the Lions with Greg Swann and David Noble

- Importance of Jordan De Goey

